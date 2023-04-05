Cosmetic preservatives market size to grow by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic preservatives market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.66 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic products. The demand for multifunctional products such as color-correcting creams and beauty balms is increasing among consumers. Thus, vendors are launching cosmetics that offer multiple benefits such as reduction in acne, dark circles, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture, and concealing redness. Similarly, hair care products with sun protection ingredients are gaining popularity in the market. Multifunctional products carry out multiple tasks that save time and provide satisfactory results. This has convinced consumers to opt for such products. With the growing adoption of multifunctional cosmetic products, the demand for cosmetic preservatives will increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market 2022-2026

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (synthetic preservatives and natural preservatives), application (skin care and hair care), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market growth in the synthetic preservatives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Synthetic preservatives provide various benefits. They are abundantly available and are sold at relatively low prices than natural preservatives. They also exhibit high compatibility with other ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products. Such advantages drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cosmetic preservatives market.

APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The expanding aging population has created a significant demand for anti-aging products in the region. The older population in the region is exhibiting high demand for cosmetic skin care products, such as anti-aging products, to protect their skin and reverse signs of aging. In addition, the expanding female population aged between 30 and 50 years in the region is driving the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2022 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics

The global cosmetic preservatives market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. Established vendors have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. They also compete on the vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Akema Srl - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include KEM NAT, KEM NAT B, KEM NAT LITE, KEM E, KEM BB, and KEM BS.

- The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include KEM NAT, KEM NAT B, KEM NAT LITE, KEM E, KEM BB, and KEM BS. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include achromaxyl isr biofunctional, acnacidol bg biofunctional, actopontine biofunctional, and actopontine yst biofunctional.

- The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include achromaxyl isr biofunctional, acnacidol bg biofunctional, actopontine biofunctional, and actopontine yst biofunctional. BASF SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Elestab 388 which provides Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, and Methylparaben.

- The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Elestab 388 which provides Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, and Methylparaben. BRENNTAG SE - The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Phenoxyethanol, Benzonic Acid, and Dehydroacetic Acid Broad spectrum preservative.

- The company offers cosmetic preservatives that include Phenoxyethanol, Benzonic Acid, and Dehydroacetic Acid Broad spectrum preservative. AE Chemie, Inc.

Chemipol SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Dadia Chemical Industries

ISCA UK Ltd.

Kumar Organic Products Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

QUIMIDROGA, SA

SACHEM, INC.

Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Schulke and Mayr GmbH

Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Symrise AG

The Dow Chemical Co.

Thor Group Ltd.

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes is identified as the major trend in the market. Vendors are adopting new manufacturing technologies to enhance the quality of their offerings. They are using technologies such as silicone-based vesicles and matrices in the manufacturing process to enhance the quality of the preservatives used and improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process. In addition, the growing demand for multifunctional and eco-friendly products has led vendors to come up with advances in cosmetic formulation technology to optimize the manufacturing process. Such developments among vendors are expected to result in steady growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The limitations of natural preservatives used in cosmetic products will challenge the growth of the market.

Natural preservatives have several limitations despite providing various benefits to end-users.

Natural preservatives become conducive to microbial growth over time, which increases the risk of contamination.

Natural preservatives do not inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Hence, they require higher formulations to be more effective.

Moreover, the low availability of certified organic ingredients and natural extracts has limited the growth of the market in the organic segment.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cosmetic preservatives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cosmetic preservatives market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cosmetic preservatives market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic preservatives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Cosmetic Serum Market is projected to increase by USD 1,394.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

is projected to increase by from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The increase in the introduction of organic and natural products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth. The Cosmetic Oil Market is projected to increase by USD 1,867.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 5,475.42 million . The emergence of Bio-Oil is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 170.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AE Chemie, Inc., Akema Srl, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Chemipol SA, Clariant International Ltd., Dadia Chemical Industries, ISCA UK Ltd., Kumar Organic Products Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., QUIMIDROGA, SA, SACHEM, INC., Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Schulke and Mayr GmbH, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Symrise AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Thor Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Synthetic preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Synthetic preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Synthetic preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Natural preservatives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Natural preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Natural preservatives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akema Srl

Exhibit 89: Akema Srl - Overview



Exhibit 90: Akema Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Akema Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 92: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 BRENNTAG SE

Exhibit 102: BRENNTAG SE - Overview



Exhibit 103: BRENNTAG SE - Business segments



Exhibit 104: BRENNTAG SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BRENNTAG SE - Segment focus

10.7 Chemipol SA

Exhibit 106: Chemipol SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Chemipol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Chemipol SA - Key offerings

10.8 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Sharon Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Sharon Laboratories Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Sharon Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Symrise AG

Exhibit 122: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Symrise AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio