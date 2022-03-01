Cosmetic Products Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to reach more than USD 112.68 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Cosmetic Products industry garnered revenue of about US$ 383.01 billion in 2020 and is set to earn revenue of nearly US$ 473.21 billion by 2028. Moreover, Cosmetic Products market is prognosis to record CAGR of nearly 5.5% in 2021-2028.

Read Market Research Report "Cosmetic Products Market - By Product (Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Personal Care Products, And Oral Care Products), By Form (Solutions, Creams, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, Tablets, Powders, Gels, Sticks, And Aerosols), By Application (Lips, Eyes, Eyebrows, Nails, And Face), By Distribution Channel (Online, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Direct Selling, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy, And Supermarkets), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2021 – 2028."

Growth of cosmetic products market over forecast timespan can be due to growing awareness about external beauty among adult, young, and aging population. In addition to this, growing trend among working population to look beautiful, lively, and vigorous is predicted to create new growth avenues for cosmetic products market over assessment period. Necessity of light make-up for working staff & professionals to make effective client presentation at conferences and seminars as well as symposiums will elicit growth of cosmetic products market over forecasting timespan. Rise in product branding events & advertisement of cosmetic products by celebrities as well as surge in promotional activities of cosmetic products on social media, newspaper, smartphones, web, hoardings, and television will result in increment of market revenue over ensuing years. Product innovations and demand for organic or natural cosmetic products will provide impetus to growth of cosmetic products industry over forecasting timeline.

Skin Care Products Segment To Lead Product Landscape By 2028:

Growth of skin care products segment over forecast timespan can be ascribed to rise in popularity of skin care products among young, adult, and aging population. Escalating consciousness about beauty among people will drive demand for skin care products over coming years.

Supermarkets Segment To Account Majorly Towards Global Market Size Over 202-2028:

The segmental growth over projected timeline is expected to be due to easy availability of cosmetic products in supermarket stores. Rise in urbanization, increase in visit of working population to supermarkets, and new offers & discounts provided by supermarket stores on cosmetic products are likely to prove beneficial for growth of segment in coming years. Competitive pricing has also enhanced popularity of supermarkets or hypermarkets in both emerging economies as well as developed countries.

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Products Market To Record Highest CAGR Over 2021-2028:

Marked growth of regional market can be attributed to technological breakthroughs, economic development, rise in purchasing power of consumers, and changing fashion trends in sub-continent. Increase in urban population, beauty consciousness among youth, and awareness about enhancing personal appearance is predicted to define growth of cosmetic products market in Asia Pacific zone.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 383.01 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 473.21 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.5% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered The Procter & Gamble Company, Alticor, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Company, Limited, Kao Corp., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Mary Kay Inc., and L'Oreal S.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/893

The Global Cosmetic Products Market is segmented as follows:

Cosmetic Products Market: By Application Outlook (2021-2028)

Lips

Eyes

Eyebrows

Nails

Face

Cosmetic Products Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2021-2028)

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Direct Selling

Pharmacy

Cosmetic Products Market: By Product Outlook (2021-2028)

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Personal Care Products

Oral Care Products

Cosmetic Products Market: By Form Outlook (2021-2028)

Solutions

Creams

Lotions

Ointments

Suspensions

Tablets

Powders

Gels

Sticks

Aerosols

Cosmetic Products Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Cosmetic Products Market:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Alticor

Revlon Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Beiersdorf AG

Yves Rocher

Shiseido Company Limited

Kao Corp.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Mary Kay Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Others.

