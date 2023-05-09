Cosmetic Skin Care Market segmentation by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography will grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during 2023-2027-Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic skin care market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.37 billion during 2023-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Face skincare products, Body skincare products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The skincare market share growth by the face skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Vendors : 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., CLAMAR Cosmetics Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG | Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Face skincare products, Body skincare products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the cosmetic skin care market was valued at USD 125.84 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 51%. The cosmetic skin care market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.37 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.72% according to Technavio.

Cosmetic skin care market - Customer Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., CLAMAR Cosmetics Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing population in age group of 30-50 years

Rapid urbanization

Presence of premium brands

Market Trends

Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals

Increasing R and D activities

Increase in number of distribution channels

Market Challenges

High cost of cosmetic skin care products

Presence of pseudo-natural ingredients in skin care products

Stringent regulations

The cosmetic skin care market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 79.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., CLAMAR Cosmetics Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

