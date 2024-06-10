Cosmetic Skin Care Market size is set to grow by USD 83.6 billion from 2024-2028, Growing population in age group of 30-50 years to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic skin care market size is estimated to grow by USD 83.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period. Growing population in age group of 30-50 years is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals. However, high cost of cosmetic skin care products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Clamar Cosmetics, Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cosmetic skin care market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Face skincare products, Body skincare products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel Ltd., Clamar Cosmetics, Colgate Palmolive Co., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cosmetic skin care market is witnessing a shift towards organic and chemical-free products. Consumers prefer these options due to their natural ingredients and absence of toxic compounds. Popular ingredients include neem extracts, soybean, fish oil, aloe vera, and guar gum. Brands like Beiersdorf, Forest Essentials, and Natura Brasil use these ingredients in their products.

Organic cosmetics offer nutrient-rich formulas with natural moisturizers and protective extracts. Brands like Act of Being and Oars + Alps cater to this trend with vegan, toxin-free offerings. This consumer preference fuels market growth.

The cosmetic skin care market is experiencing significant growth with various trends shaping its landscape. These include the use of natural and organic products, such as those made from shea butter and vitamins. Sums and serums are popular choices, offering benefits like anti-aging and sun protection. The trend towards personalized skincare continues, with products tailored to specific skin types and concerns.

Producers are focusing on sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and cruelty-free formulations. The use of technology, like facial malls and apps, is also on the rise, providing consumers with customized skincare solutions. Overall, the cosmetic skin care market is dynamic and evolving, responding to consumer demands for effective, natural, and personalized products.

Market Challenges

The cosmetic skin care market features high-priced products due to expensive ingredients like diamonds, gold, caviar extract, and essential oils, as well as packaging and advertising costs. Companies invest in advanced, efficient, and safe products using antioxidants and nourishing ingredients, increasing costs. Rare and time-consuming extracts, such as caviar and rose, further add to expenses. For example, LA MER's Regenerating Serum costs USD365 , and Estee Lauder's Daywear cream is around USD54 . These high prices limit market growth for many consumers.

, and Daywear cream is around . These high prices limit market growth for many consumers. The cosmetic skin care market faces several challenges. Scarring, sun damage, and aging are common issues that consumers seek solutions for. Products such as creams, lotions, and serums are used to address these concerns. However, creating effective and affordable solutions for various skin types and conditions is a challenge.

Additionally, ensuring the safety and efficacy of ingredients is crucial. Regulations and consumer expectations add complexity to the development process. Affordability and accessibility are also significant challenges, particularly in developing markets. Brands must balance innovation, quality, and affordability to meet consumer demands. Overall, the cosmetic skin care market requires continuous research and development to address these challenges and provide effective solutions.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Face skincare products

1.2 Body skincare products

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Face skincare products- The cosmetic skin care market is thriving, with numerous businesses offering solutions to enhance and protect consumers' skin. Brands utilize high-quality ingredients and innovative formulations to cater to various skin concerns. Consumer preferences drive market trends, leading to continuous product development and improvement. Competition is fierce, necessitating effective marketing strategies and competitive pricing. Overall, the cosmetic skin care industry presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and ever-evolving cosmetic skin care market, an assortment of self-caring products, including creams, lotions, and powders, cater to the diverse needs of customers in urban areas. Beauty retail stores and cosmetic businesses serve as vital platforms for the distribution of these essentials. Raw material supplies ensure the production of high-quality skin nourishment solutions, addressing concerns such as acne and sun damage.

Innovative offerings, like face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions, infused with natural ingredients from brands like Naturium and Space NK, continue to captivate consumers with their promise of radiance, bounce, and improved complexion. Advertising activities and the introduction of innovative products, such as sheet masks and Smile Performer, further fuel the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The cosmetic skin care market encompasses a variety of products designed to enhance and protect the skin. These include cleansers, toners, moisturizers, sunscreens, and treatments for specific concerns such as acne, aging, and hyperpigmentation. The market is driven by consumer demand for products that provide effective results while adhering to evolving trends and regulations. Key factors influencing the market include increasing awareness of skin health, rising disposable income, and technological advancements in product development.

Consumers seek out ingredients like vitamins, antioxidants, and botanicals for their skin care needs, while manufacturers focus on creating sustainable and eco-friendly formulations. The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region, with each segment exhibiting unique growth dynamics. Overall, the cosmetic skin care market is a dynamic and competitive landscape, with constant innovation and adaptation to consumer preferences and market trends.

