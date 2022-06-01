Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Report Identifies the growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures as a Major Driver |Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 06:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 4.04 billion growth in the overall market growth. The growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures is notably driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. The market registered a YOY growth of 7.65% in 2021.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as type (non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Key Market Dynamics
The increased demand for aesthetic operations is a major factor driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. Individuals' self-esteem and confidence are becoming increasingly dependent on their aesthetic appearance. As a result, individuals are increasingly choosing for cosmetic operations that are both safe and effective. Through celebrity endorsements on social media, media platforms are also raising public knowledge of the benefits of cosmetic surgery, which has resulted in a rise in public awareness of cosmetic operations.
Although factors such as high treatment costs of cosmetic surgeries may impact the market growth.
Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Service:
- The non-surgical procedure will gain considerable market share in cosmetic surgery and process devices. Injectables, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation treatments, and products for cellulite treatment, hair removal, and non-surgical fat reduction are all examples of non-surgical techniques. People are becoming more interested in non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures since they do less harm to the body than traditional invasive procedures.
Segmentation by Geography:
- ROW will account for 33% of the market's growth throughout the forecast period. In the ROW, Brazil is the most important market for cosmetic surgery and treatment devices. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.
- North America, with the United States as the main country, is another key revenue contributor to the worldwide cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. One of the important reasons driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market in the US is the presence of various suppliers that offer goods for cosmetic surgical and non-surgical treatments.
Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Major Vendors
The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Galderma SA
- Hologic Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Sientra Inc.
- Symatese Group
- Westlake Dermatology PA
Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
ROW at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
