Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 7.95 billion from 2024-2028, Growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 10.45% during the forecast period. Growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances. However, high treatment costs of cosmetic surgeries poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Westlake Dermatology PA.

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7959.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Rest of World (ROW) at 27% Key countries US, Brazil, Germany, Japan, and Turkey Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chadda Surgicals, Conmed Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Genesis Biosystems Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Hologic Inc., Lipoelastic AS, Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., Sientra Inc., Symatese, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Westlake Dermatology PA

The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market are experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology. Vendors are introducing new solutions like laser lipolysis and minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Customized implants made from various sizes, styles, and materials allow for natural outcomes. Popular implants include saline-filled and gummy bear implants. Non-invasive body sculpting devices, such as Cutera's truSculpt 3D, and hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, like Galderma's Restylane Refyne and Defyne, are also driving market growth. Laser technology, including fractional lasers, is increasingly used for moderate-to-severe skin issues and eyelid tightening. These technological advances are positively impacting the global cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market.

The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market have seen significant growth in recent times. Clinics and hospitals use advanced technology and devices for treatments such as facelifts, body contouring, and skin rejuvenation. These procedures require precision and consistency, making device innovation crucial. Advancements in technology have led to the development of minimally invasive devices like laser systems, radiofrequency devices, and injectable fillers. These devices offer faster recovery times and improved results. Moreover, the trend towards non-surgical procedures has boosted the market for devices like chemical peels, microdermabrasion systems, and thread lifts. The use of these devices allows for customized treatments and minimal downtime. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and acceptance of cosmetic procedures have led to an increase in demand for these devices. Companies are investing in research and development to create more effective and efficient devices to meet this demand. In conclusion, the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is thriving due to advancements in technology, the rise in popularity of non-surgical procedures, and the increasing acceptance of cosmetic treatments.

The cosmetic surgery market faces significant cost challenges, with advanced technologies, surgeon and anesthesiologist fees, facility costs, and medications driving up treatment prices. In the US, a tummy tuck costs USD7,500 , liposuction USD2,750 , and a full-body lift USD30,000 . Facial procedures like a facelift cost USD9,000 , while laser hair removal sessions range from USD325 to USD750 , depending on the body area. Breast reconstruction costs vary, with implants costing USD20,000 for both breasts and a full reconstruction at around USD125,000 . Insurance coverage for these procedures is inconsistent, limiting access for many potential patients. These high costs hinder market growth during the forecast period.

, liposuction , and a full-body lift . Facial procedures like a facelift cost , while laser hair removal sessions range from to , depending on the body area. Breast reconstruction costs vary, with implants costing for both breasts and a full reconstruction at around . Insurance coverage for these procedures is inconsistent, limiting access for many potential patients. These high costs hinder market growth during the forecast period. The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market face several challenges. Technological advancements in devices require continuous investment for research and development. Regulations and compliance with safety standards add to the costs. The trend towards minimally invasive procedures necessitates the development of new tools and techniques. Competition from alternative treatments and increasing consumer awareness of risks also pose challenges. Cost containment is a significant issue, with prices for procedures and devices continuing to rise. Additionally, the global nature of the market means dealing with various cultural and ethical considerations. Procurement of high-quality raw materials and maintaining consistent supply chains are further challenges. Overall, the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market require innovative solutions to address these challenges and remain competitive.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Non-surgical procedures

1.2 Surgical procedures Gender 2.1 Female

2.2 Male Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Non-surgical procedures- The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for aesthetic enhancements. Key players in this industry include Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, and Merz Pharma. These companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative devices and techniques. The market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growing awareness about personal appearance, and advancements in medical technology. Devices like dermal fillers, laser systems, and surgical instruments are in high demand. The market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market encompasses a range of technologies and treatments designed to enhance physical appearance by addressing various skin problems and body contouring concerns. This market includes both invasive and non-invasive procedures, such as surgical methods like liposuction and breast augmentation, and non-surgical options like fat-freezing technology, soft tissue fillers, and Botox injections. Aesthetic devices from companies like Cutera, AviClear, Cynosure, and Airsculpt Technologies utilize advanced technologies like PicoSure Pro and laser energy to provide skin revitalization, unwanted pigmentation removal, and cellulite reduction. Non-surgical procedures, such as chemical peels and dermal fillers, and invasive procedures, like nose reshaping, continue to gain popularity for their ability to address a multitude of concerns related to obesity rate and physical appearance. The market for these devices and procedures is continually evolving, with ongoing research and innovation driving new treatments and technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Devices market encompasses a wide range of technologies and instruments used in various aesthetic treatments. These devices include surgical and non-surgical tools, such as lasers, radiofrequency systems, fillers, and implants. The market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing awareness of aesthetic enhancement. Technological advancements in device design and manufacturing have led to more precise and effective treatments, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the aging population and the desire for a youthful appearance are significant factors contributing to the market's expansion. The market is segmented by product type, application, and end-user, with a global reach and continuous growth prospects.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Non-surgical Procedures



Surgical Procedures

Gender

Female



Male

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

