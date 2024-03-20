Cosmetic Surgery Board Announces New Leaders & Ongoing Patient Safety Initiatives

The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery will be led by Arkansas cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Swetnam

MUNSTER, Ind., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery (ABCS) announced that Jeffrey A. Swetnam, MD, FACS, FAACS will become the organization's President beginning in 2024. Dr. Swetnam takes over from Immediate Past President Mohammad Banki, MD, DMD, FACS.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to further the mission of the ABCS and serve the specialty of cosmetic surgery alongside my Board colleagues," said Dr. Banki. "I am proud to pass the baton to Dr. Swetnam and look forward to seeing the organization continue to thrive in the coming years."

Dr. Jeffrey A. Swetnam will become the President of The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery beginning in 2024, after serving the organization as a Trustee for many years, as well as Treasurer and Vice President.

Under Dr. Banki's leadership for the past two years, the ABCS has continued to grow its membership by certifying new Diplomate surgeons while also achieving several noteworthy accomplishments: BBL Safety and Patient Safety Exams are now offered for CME credits to all interested surgeons, ABCS-certified or otherwise, and an academic research committee was established to promote responsible research in the specialty of cosmetic surgery.

"Our organization has led initiatives that go above and beyond to help protect the safety of patients," Dr. Swetnam commented. "My new position will allow me to build on this legacy through supporting cosmetic surgery research, maintaining the quality of our annual exam, and utilizing the resources we have in our network of accomplished Diplomates."

Dr. Jeffrey Swetnam holds board certifications in general surgery, cosmetic surgery, and facial cosmetic surgery. His career includes over 13 years as a cosmetic-focused surgeon and 18 years as a general surgeon; he has served the ABCS as a Trustee for many years, as well as Treasurer and Vice President.

New officers and trustees

In addition to the President, new cosmetic surgery board officers and trustees have been named:

Officers:

President: Jeffrey A. Swetnam , MD, FACS, FAACS

, MD, FACS, FAACS Vice President: Amiya Prasad , MD

, MD Treasurer: John C. Ferguson , MD, FACS

, MD, FACS Secretary: Daisy Ayim , MD, FACOG

, MD, FACOG Immediate Past President: Mohammad Banki , MD, DMD, FACS

, MD, DMD, FACS Executive Director to the Board: Michael W. Brady , JD

, JD Director of Operations: Barbara Jamrose

Trustees:

Scott Blyer , MD, DDS

, MD, DDS Kamran Dastoury, MD, DDS

Husam Elias , MD, DMD, FACS

, MD, DMD, FACS George T. Goffas , MD

, MD Alton E. Ingram , MD, JD, MBA

, MD, JD, MBA Angel Morales Gonzalez , MD, FACS

, MD, FACS Soheila Rostami , MD

, MD Ronald W. Strahan , MD

, MD Jason Stubbs , DO

About American Board of Cosmetic Surgery: As the only board that tests a surgeon's knowledge and experience exclusively in cosmetic surgery, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery sets the highest standards for training, expertise, and ethical practice in the medical specialty of cosmetic surgery. For over 40 years, the ABCS has helped patients navigate the world of cosmetic surgery by identifying the most distinguished surgeons in the field and promoting safe and ethical practices. The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery is headquartered at 8840 Calumet Avenue, Suite 205 Munster, IN 46321. You can find more information about the ABCS at www.americanboardcosmeticsurgery.org .

Media Contact: Dr. Jeffrey Swetnam, (425) 689-5665

SOURCE American Board of Cosmetic Surgery