Cosmetic Surgery Center of Little Rock Holds First In-Person Open House Since 2019

News provided by

Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center

20 Sep, 2023, 08:32 ET

For the first time since 2019, Dr. Rhys Branman and his expert medical aesthetics team are proud to open their physical doors to the community for their fall open house event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman and the medical aesthetics team at his Little Rock cosmetic surgery office are hosting their first in-person open house event since 2019.

"We're thrilled to again host this spirited event and welcome back our supportive community," said Dr. Branman. "Attendees will enjoy light bites, drinks, and time with our stellar providers."

As part of the open house festivities, Cosmetic Surgery Center will offer exclusive specials for 48 hours only, from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.
  • When: Tuesday, 9/26 from 4-7 pm
  • Where: Cosmetic Surgery Center, 10809 Executive Center Dr., Searcy Building, Suite 1000, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211-6020
  • Who: All are invited (no RSVP needed)
  • What: Specials, hors d'oeuvres, and libations

In addition to the celebration, Cosmetic Surgery Center will offer exclusive specials for 48 hours only, from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26. These specials can be claimed on the practice's online med spa shop or by calling (501) 227-0707 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday or 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Open house specials are slated to include both surgical procedures and spa treatments:

  • Saline breast implants starting at $4,000
  • Silicone breast implants starting at $5,000
  • $500 off gynecomastia surgery fees
  • $1,000 off VASER liposuction
  • 30% off all skincare products
  • Discounts on dermal filler syringes, with greater discounts the more you purchase
  • Dysport® for $3.75/unit
  • Botox® for $11/unit
  • 30% off spa services
  • Discounted pricing on Sofwave skin tightening

"This is our way of saying 'thank you' to our loyal community; we also hope we can welcome new faces and share with them what the Cosmetic Surgery Center and Exhale Med Spa are all about. We love to cultivate a welcoming space here," said Dr. Branman.

About Dr. Rhys Branman: Dr. Branman is a board certified cosmetic surgeon in Little Rock, Arkansas and was a past board member and interim chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board. Dr. Branman is certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Branman is beloved by his patients for his caring bedside manner, surgical skill, and commitment to safety. His practice, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, is located at 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211; (501) 227-0707. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com/.

Media Contact: Dr. Rhys L. Branman, Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center, (501) 227-0707

SOURCE Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center

