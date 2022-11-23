Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022-2032

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Invasive Procedures, Non-invasive Procedures), by Invasive Procedures (Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Tummy Tuck Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Nose Reshaping Surgery), by Non-invasive Procedures (Soft Tissue Fillers, Botox Injections, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peel, Microdermabrasion), by Gender (Female, Male), by End-users (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Cosmetic Surgery Centres) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

Rising Number of Cosmetic Surgeries, Increasing Number of Burn Cases and Road Accidents Among Others Driving Market Growth



Obesity is becoming a global pandemic as a consequence of lifestyle modifications. As a result, physical ability deteriorates, illness risk rises, and death occurs. The reduction in physical capabilities and obesity-related health sickness reduces people's™ self-confidence, lowering their life satisfaction. Since obesity coupled with ageing people is a prime factor for the development of varied many chronic diseases, as result people are popularly adopting liposuction and other cosmetic surgical procedures for reducing fat and improving their looks. The rising consumer preference for cosmetic surgical opportunities among 20 years to 60 years age group can lead to the adoption of various procedures to enhance the appearance and avoiding of chronic illnesses due to obesity. As long as there is an increase in population and obstetric cases, the number of cosmetic surgical procedures is expected to grow over the forecast period.

On the other hand, globally, cosmetic surgery is not covered under medical insurance as it is elective in nature. They are not considered to be essential medical treatments carried out to preserve a person's™ life, hence they are not covered by most of health insurance. However, there are several circumstances in which cosmetic surgery is covered by medical insurance policies. For instance, if reconstructive surgery is necessary and has been recommended by the doctor, there are chances for medical insurance reimbursement, which is expected to restraint the growth of cosmetic surgery market over the forecast period.

Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Surgery Likely to Limit Industry Growth



Although cosmetic surgery is rapidly getting adopted across the globe, patients can have issues with the adoption of the right surgical technique and equipment to conduct the cosmetic procedure. This applies to invasive as well as non-invasive procedures. The error during surgical procedures or administration of non-invasive techniques can lead to complications in patients and increase healthcare costs. The inappropriate outcome can result in troubled and dissatisfied patients, mentally, physically, and financially. In addition, wrong handling errors can impair the administration of procedures. Different cosmetic surgery can require different handling and administrating methods. Furthermore, patients require proper counselling and consultation in order to learn the mechanism of cosmetic surgery and the associated cost burden with risks. Moreover, the non-invasive cosmetic surgery products that are being increasingly adopted may present challenges such as cross-contamination, especially during pandemic times.

Segments Covered in the Report

Type Outlook



â€¢ Invasive Procedures



- Breast Augmentation



- Liposuction



- Tummy Tuck Surgery



- Eyelid Surgery



- Nose Reshaping Surgery



- Others



â€¢ Non-invasive Procedures



- Soft Tissue Fillers



- Botox Injections



- Laser Hair Removal



- Chemical Peel



- Microdermabrasion



- Others

Gender



â€¢ Female



â€¢ Male

End-user



â€¢ Hospitals and Specialty Clinics



â€¢ Ambulatory Surgery Centers



â€¢ Cosmetic Surgery Centers

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:

North America



â€¢ U.S.



â€¢ Canada

Europe



â€¢ Germany



â€¢ UK



â€¢ France



â€¢ Spain



â€¢ Italy



â€¢ Russia



â€¢ Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



â€¢ China



â€¢ Japan



â€¢ India



â€¢ South Korea



â€¢ Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



â€¢ Brazil



â€¢ Mexico



â€¢ Argentina



â€¢ Rest of Latin America

MEA



â€¢ Turkey



â€¢ South Africa



â€¢ Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cosmetic Surgery Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companiesâ€™ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



â€¢ AbbVie Inc.



â€¢ Bausch Health Companies Inc.



â€¢ Candela Medical Inc.



â€¢ Cutera



â€¢ Cynosure



â€¢ GALDERMA



â€¢ HansBioMed



â€¢ Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.



â€¢ Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



â€¢ Lumenis Be Ltd.



â€¢ Medytox



â€¢ Merz Pharma



â€¢ Sientra, Inc.



â€¢ Suneva Medical

Overall world revenue for Cosmetic Surgery Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$52 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

