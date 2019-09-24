Cosmetic Treatment Travel Report: 45% of People Searching for an Aesthetic Provider on RealSelf.com Search Outside Their Home State

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by RealSelf , the leading online resource to research aesthetic procedures and connect with doctors, reveals nearly half (45%) of RealSelf.com users who searched for an aesthetic provider during the first half of 2019 searched for a provider located outside their home state. According to the first-ever RealSelf Cosmetic Treatment Travel Report , the top destinations for people seeking out-of-state cosmetic treatment providers are Florida, California and New York.

The RealSelf Cosmetic Treatment Travel Report is based on a sample of more than 1.75 million RealSelf users who used the Find a Doctor search function on RealSelf.com to search for an aesthetic provider in the United States between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019.

Top Destinations: Florida, California and New York

Florida hold the No. 1 spot on the list, with more than 150,000 out-of-state residents searching for an aesthetic provider in the state during the first half of 2019. California is the second most popular destination with more than 125,000 out-of-state residents searching for an aesthetic provider during the same time period. New York is No. 3 on the list with nearly 70,000 incoming searches, Texas holds the No. 4 spot with nearly 50,000 incoming searches, and Georgia rounds out the top five with 33,000 searches.

"Thanks to sites like RealSelf, patients have greater access to information and can find and research doctors in every part of the country. They are also less inhibited by travel, and as a result, have more freedom to make the decision that's best for them," said RealSelf Chief Medical Editor Dr. Lara Devgan.

"These are intensely personal decisions, and it shouldn't be too surprising that consumers are willing to travel to find the provider that best meets their unique and individual needs—whether they're looking for a doctor who has superior expertise in a certain procedure or someone who has a specific approach to cosmetic enhancements," said RealSelf Founder and CEO Tom Seery. "However, we also know that saving money on a cosmetic procedure can be a motivation for travel, particularly among those traveling to Florida. Cost is a consideration in any major purchase, but at RealSelf we constantly advise our community members that price should never be the primary factor in choosing a surgeon."

RealSelf Cosmetic Treatment Travel Report: Top 10 Destination States By Total Incoming Searches Rank Destination State Net Inflow (H1 2019) Searches From

Users Outside

Destination State Searches From

Users Inside

Destination

State Top Origin State Top Origin State % 1 Florida 156,555 56.9% 43.1% New York 13.1% 2 California 126,677 40.8% 59.2% New York 13.2% 3 New York 69,624 42.7% 57.3% New Jersey 18.7% 4 Texas 49,032 33.2% 66.8% California 16.3% 5 Georgia 33,265 50.5% 49.5% California 10.4% 6 New Jersey 31,148 52.7% 47.3% New York 38.7% 7 Maryland 26,625 65.2% 34.8% District of Columbia 23.2% 8 North Carolina 22,454 46.9% 53.1% California 20.4% 9 Illinois 22,119 38.2% 61.8% California 13.4% 10 Washington 19,929 41.9% 58.1% California 27.3% Source: RealSelf.com; Analysis is based on sample of 1.75 million RealSelf users

Highest Percentage of In-State User Searches: Michigan, Texas and Arizona

Searches for aesthetic doctors in Michigan, Texas and Arizona are significantly more likely to come from in-state residents than out-of-state residents. Michigan holds the No. 1 spot with 70% of the total searches for aesthetic providers coming from local residents. Texas follows closely with 67% and Arizona rounds out the top three with 63%.

RealSelf Cosmetic Treatment Travel Report: Top 10 States By Percent of In-State User Searches Rank Destination State Net Inflow (H1 2019) Searches From

Users Outside

Destination State Searches From

Users Inside

Destination State Top Origin State Top Origin

State % 1 Michigan 9,047 30.0% 70.0% Ohio 11.4% 2 Texas 49,032 33.2% 66.8% California 16.3% 3 Arizona 13,140 36.9% 63.1% California 23.8% 4 Wisconsin 4,321 37.6% 62.4% Illinois 33.6% 5 Illinois 22,119 38.2% 61.8% California 13.4% 6 Hawaii 2,487 38.4% 61.6% California 28.3% 7 Colorado 9,903 38.9% 61.1% California 14.5% 8 Tennessee 10,626 39.3% 60.7% Georgia 8.8% 9 Oklahoma 3,510 40.6% 59.4% Texas 44.4% 10 Massachusetts 15,804 40.8% 59.2% New York 14.3% Source: RealSelf.com; Analysis is based on sample of 1.75 million RealSelf users

To read the complete report and view interactive maps of top travel destinations, please visit www.realself.com/news/cosmetic-treatment-travel-report . For expert advice on how to prepare for an out-of-state plastic surgery procedure, read this RealSelf guide .

Methodology

This data is based on a sample of more than 1.75 million RealSelf users who used the Find a Doctor search function on RealSelf.com to search for an aesthetic provider in the United States between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019. For the purpose of this analysis, user origin was determined based on their IP address1 at the time of search. If a user searched for doctors in more than one state, each new search location was counted. This data does not account for RealSelf market share, state population density or aesthetic providers per capita. Only states with at least 1,000 incoming searches between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019 were considered for this analysis. The District of Columbia was considered a state for the purpose of this study.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading online resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical experts' answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From skincare and emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit the RealSelf Blog and follow RealSelf on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

1 IP addresses are used to track location but are not associated with individual users.

