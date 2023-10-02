COSMETICA LABORATORIES SHOWCASES THEIR BEAUTY INNOVATIONS AT MUNY 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Following this summer's best-in-class FormuLab 2.0 pop-up in Las Vegas, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc (Cosmetica) arrived in the big apple as an exhibitor at the 2023 Make Up in New York (MUNY) tradeshow.

Held at NYC's Javits Centre, Cosmetica unveiled another eye-catching and engaging booth installation, integrating new products into a creative campaign celebrating the timeless beauty rituals of icons like Cleopatra, Marie-Antoinette and Queen Victoria.

Cosmetica Labs at MUNY 2023 (CNW Group/Cosmetica)
The installation also featured an interactive "mirror booth" highlighting Cosmetica's latest patent-pending product innovation, AURATECH™. This first-in-market eyeshadow formulation offers customers advanced efficacy including an extra-creamy texture, high impact application with low fallout.

"Cosmetica's DNA is rooted in creativity and innovation, which translates into everything we do including event activations," said Maria Osorio, Cosmetica's Director of Marketing and Product Development. "How we speak to our customers through campaigns, launches and events reflects the ever-evolving industry landscape and advancements in our product offerings. MUNY once again offered us the opportunity to present our product innovation to the industry's top brands and leaders."

Cosmetica's industry expertise and experts have been cited in the world's foremost beauty and business publications. Following MUNY, Cosmetica plans to continue to disrupt industry expectations through bold activations, digital integrations and unexpected partnerships.

About Cosmetica Laboratories
Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

