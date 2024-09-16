COSMETICA LABORATORIES WILL LAUNCH FAIRY-CORE INSPIRED COLLECTION AT MAKEUP IN NY 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Following this Spring's award-winning FormuLab 3.0 pop-up in Brooklyn, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc (Cosmetica) will land again in the Big Apple as an exhibitor at the 2024 Make Up in New York (MUNY) tradeshow.

Cosmetica Labs X Cloudwalker Campaign at Make Up in New York 2024 (CNW Group/Cosmetica Laboratories Inc.)

Held at NYC's Javits Centre, Cosmetica is ready to unveil another eye-catching and engaging booth installation, integrating product innovation into "Cloudwalker". A creative campaign that will transport the industry's most iconic players to a whimsical world of ethereal fairy-core inspired formulas. The installation will feature an experiential gourmet cotton candy wall, and a bubble machine to immerse attendees into the Cloudwalker space.

"Innovation and inspiration are at the heart of everything we do at Cosmetica, including our IRL events," said Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development. "Our approach to customer engagement through campaigns, product launches, and events mirrors the dynamic nature of the industry and the continuous evolution of our product formulations. MUNY will again give us a platform to showcase our new collection to the industry's most prominent brands and thought leaders."

Cosmetica has built an industry-wide reputation for creating standout branded experiential events and delivering cutting-edge formulations that inspire brands to envision their next major launch. The company is currently a finalist for the Beautymatter Next Awards 2024 and the Beauty's Best Awards from Cosmetics Alliance, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Cosmetica Laboratories

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

Find Cosmetica Labs on social

Website: https://www.cosmeticalabs.com/

Instagram: @cosmeticalabs

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/cosmetica-laboratories-inc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmeticalabs/

SOURCE Cosmetica Laboratories Inc.