COSMETICA LABS CONTINUES A LEGACY OF INNOVATION AT POP-UP EVENT IN NEW YORK CITY

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Continuing their innovation legacy, cosmetic manufacturing leader, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc., hosted a pop-up event, FormuLab 3.0 Fortune's Spin, in Brooklyn, New York, showcasing their best-in-class products and new trend collection. The two-day event was activated at the iconic landmark, Jane's Carousel, which supplied the perfect backdrop to what has become a not-to-be-missed industry event.

FormuLab 3.0 marks the third annual pop-up showcase from the company, following a Studio-54-themed phygital event in 2023 (Las Vegas), and an immersive event with AR-VR elements in 2022 (NYC).

Inspired by the iconic venue, Jane's Carousel, this year's pop-up had an intentional analog format as a contrast to Cosmetica's previous heavily digitized pop-ups. Guests were treated to a bespoke experience as they were taken through a customized journey. Details included custom gelato flavours inspired by each customer's products, and personalized tarot cards designed to offer a peak into the brand's beauty future.

"Each year we aim to create a unique world of inspiration for our customers to help feed their product pipelines as they build their vision of the industry's future. 2024 has already been a landmark year for our company with an amazing campaign featuring celebrity make-up artist, Katie Jane Hughes, and the launch of our industry-first clinical skincare collection". Says Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Cosmetica Labs. "For our third annual pop-up showcase, we wanted to transport each brand to a whimsical land and enable discussions around new products, trends, and technologies while strengthening our strategic partnerships".

Cosmetica has established itself as an industry thought leader and driver. The company has been recognized with best-in-class industry awards and is often called upon by top media outlets for expert sources in trends, innovation, and ingredients.

About Cosmetica Laboratories

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

