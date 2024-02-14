COSMETICA LABS SHOWCASES THEIR BEAUTY INNOVATIONS AT MULA 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cosmetica Laboratories Inc, a leading contract manufacturer in the cosmetics industry, is gearing up for a significant and impactful presence at the MAKE UP in LA (MULA) tradeshow this February. Renowned for their commitment to innovation and excellence, Cosmetica will unveil a showcase featuring cutting-edge product development and a captivating marketing campaign featuring celebrity makeup artist and KJH.brand founder, Katie Jane Hughes. The event, scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, February 14th &15th, promises to be a destination for beauty enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the media.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest products and unveil our marketing campaign featuring Katie Jane Hughes this year at MULA," said Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development, at Cosmetica. "This event is a testament to our ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation in the industry. We believe the collaboration with Katie exemplifies our company's commitment to reflect and resonate with our customers and their valued consumers in a fresh and impactful way".

The showcase is set to be a bold standout at the event, leveraging Cosmetica's classic red hue for set design, and will again incorporate the company's signature digital-first approach. This activation will offer guest access to a digital product showroom, a VR tour of their Canadian manufacturing facility, and an interactive skincare texture bar.

Known for her exceptional talent and influence in the beauty world, Katie Jane Hughes (@katiejanehughes) brings a unique flair to the campaign, aligning seamlessly with Cosmetica's commitment to beauty that transcends boundaries. The campaign reflects the company's ongoing trajectory of disrupting the status quo in the industry by flipping the camera on one of the industry's top behind-the-scenes talents.

"As a celebrity makeup artist, I'm usually behind-the-scenes - whether that's on-set or prepping my clients to step out on the red carpet." Said Katie Jane Hughes, celebrity makeup artist and KJH.brand founder. "It was really fun to work on this campaign with Cosmetica and get to be in front of the camera. Cosmetica is tremendously innovative in the beauty space, and I love working with a company that's always pushing the boundaries and thinking outside the box. As a new brand founder, it's been inspiring to see the cutting-edge product development that comes from their team and I'm excited to be a small part of it with this campaign."

In addition to the above, the booth will showcase a section dedicated to the latest and greatest skincare innovations, featuring a full collection with clinical results and Cosmetica's new jar filling technology.

Cosmetica Labs invites Makeup in LA attendees, industry professionals, and media partners to join them at their booth, H34, and discover new capabilities, products, and innovation.

