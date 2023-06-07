Cosmetics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2022 to 2027; Rise in the Aging Population Drives Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market is estimated to grow by USD 115.57 billion during 2023-2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, and Fragrances and deodorants), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period and includes products that remove dirt, sebum, makeup, and dead skin cells to clean the skin. The skincare cosmetics segment is growing as both young and older women are looking for products that help their skin look better. The rise in the aging population is the key factor driving the growth of the global cosmetics market. To understand more about the market, request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetics Products Market

Cosmetics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Information services market Insights -

Coty Inc., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Amorepacific Corp., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Kjaer Weis, Kose Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, and Fragrances and deodorants), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Cosmetics market – Market dynamics

Key driver -

Rise in the aging population

With age, the skin becomes thinner and loses fat, firmness, and texture. The veins become more visible, and scratches, cuts, or bumps can take a long time to heal. Globally, the aging population (men and women) is growing significantly. According to the United Nations (UN), in 2023, there were 761 million people aged 65 years and above globally. This number is expected to double to 1.6 billion by 2050. The share of the global population aged 65 years and above increased from 9% in 2019 to 16% in 2023.

Due to the adverse effects of aging on the skin, anti-aging products are gaining popularity along with the increase in the aging population globally. Prolonged exposure to the sun can also lead to wrinkles, dryness, and age spots on the skin. Some of the other factors that contribute to dry skin are smoking, stress, sweating profusely, and exposure to dry air. Dry skin can also be caused by health problems such as diabetes and several kidney diseases that are prevalent among the elderly.

Major trend -

Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals

Consumers are gradually shifting from chemical-based cosmetics to organic or chemical-free cosmetics. Chemical-free cosmetics and cosmeceuticals are gaining popularity among consumers as these products contain certain biologically active compounds, which have medicinal effects on the skin and are free from toxic compounds that are harsh on the skin. Some chemicals are also known to cause irritation or an allergic reaction in individuals with sensitive skin. Compounds such as parabens and phthalates, which are used extensively in chemical-based cosmetics, are also known to cause cancer and Type II diabetes, due to which organic skincare products and cosmeceuticals are increasingly gaining popularity.

Natural raw materials such as neem extracts, soybean, fish oil, aloe vera, and guar gum are increasingly being used to make organic skin products. Fish oil is increasingly used in skincare cosmetic products due to its stabilizing and preservative properties. Organic cosmetics also comprise of natural fragrances, whereas chemical-based fragrances in cosmetic products are linked to toxic effects and may even lead to cancer, nervous system disorders, allergies, and congenital disabilities. Beiersdorfs NIVEA PURE and NATURAL product line, which includes face cleansing lotions and moisturizing face day creams, contain about 95% of naturally sourced ingredients.

Key challenge -

Presence of counterfeit products

Several counterfeit premium products are available in the global cosmetics market, which are hindering market growth. With the growing sale of these counterfeit products, customers may not be able to distinguish between counterfeit and original products. These duplicate products are available at lower prices as they are made of low-quality raw materials. Counterfeit products damage the product and brand image of original brands, thereby affecting the revenue and profit margin of these original brands. Thus, these factors adversely affect the sales and pricing strategies of major vendors that sell premium cosmetic products during the forecast period.

The cosmetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Cosmetics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Cosmetics Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Cosmetics Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Cosmetics Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cosmetics Market vendors

Related Reports:

The cosmetic skin care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 79.37 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (face skincare products, body skincare products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). An emerging trend in the cosmetics market is the increase in the number of distribution channels.

The anti-acne cosmetics market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. This anti-acne cosmetics market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products is notably driving the anti-acne cosmetics market growth.

Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 115.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Coty Inc., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Amorepacific Corp., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Kjaer Weis, Kose Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

