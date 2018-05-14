Cosmetics Packaging Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
By Material (Rigid Plastic Flexible Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Other), by Application (Hair Care, Facial Skin Care, Other Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Fragrances Cosmetics, Nail Care Cosmetics & Other Cosmetics)
The global cosmetics packaging market is expected to be driven by a multitude of factors such as increasingly busy lifestyles resulting in more convenient packaging, people increasingly conscious about their looks, an ageing population driving the demand for anti-ageing products, the increase in male grooming, fast growth in emerging economies and Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. In addition, other elements will drive the market trends specifically within France, UK, Italy, Brazil, Russia, and India.
Visiongain's 240 page report keeps you informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.
This report answers questions such as:
• How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the cosmetics packaging market dynamics?
• How will each material/applications cosmetics packaging submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?
• Which trends and developments will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national cosmetics packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:
• The report provides detailed profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the cosmetics packaging market:
- Amcor
- Albea
- Aptar Group
- Crown Holdings
- WestRock Co.
- Cosmogen
- Cosmopak
- Fusion Packaging
- HCT Packaging Inc
- RPC Group
• The study reveals the leading national cosmetics packaging market forecasts from 2018 to 2028 including
- The United States of America
- Brazil
- Germany
- France
- The United Kingdom
- Italy
- Japan
- China
- India
- Russia
- The rest of the world
• Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by material from 2018-2028
- The Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Share Forecast
- Rigid Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Flexible Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Paper Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Metal Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Glass Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast
• Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by application from 2018-2028
- Hair Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Facial Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Other Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Colour Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Fragrances, Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast
- Nail Care Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast
- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast
How will you benefit from this report?
This comprehensive report will
• Enhance your strategic decision making
• Help understand the potential business opportunities in the market
• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus upon.
• Increase your Industry knowledge and positioning in the market
• Run a successful new marketing strategy
• Build new partnerships available in the market
• Keep you up to date with crucial market developments and issues
• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies
• Build your technical and management market insight
• Strengthen your analysis of competitors' innovation and market penetration.
• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make
• Ultimately. Engage effectively your stakeholders - -internal and external.
Competitive advantage
This independent, 240 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 184 table, charts & graphs examining in detail the prospects for the global cosmetics packaging market. The report gives you an immediate, one-step breakdown of your market. As well as analysis, from 2018-2028 keeping your knowledge that one-step ahead of your rivals.
Who should read this report?
• Cosmetics companies
• Packaging companies
• Packaging Engineers
• Packaging Solutions Specialists
• New product development (NPD) Managers
• Packaging Consultants
• Packaging Procurement Managers
• Packaging Analysts
• R&D Directors
• Packaging Managers
• Cosmetic Product Development Consultants
• Packaging Technologists
• CEO's
• Packaging Material Suppliers
• Banks
• Investors
• Associations
• Regulators
• Consultancies
Don't miss out
This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the cosmetics packaging sector with an interest such as: to stand out of the competitors, looking for investment opportunities, to develop new marketing strategies within the industry having a better knowledge of the cosmetics packaging market drivers.
Find new business and market opportunities within our new report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2188/Cosmetics-Packaging-Market-Forecast-2018-2028
List of Organisations Mentioned
Australian Stock Exchange ltd.
Australian Government's
China Statistical Yearbook
CIA World
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association (IKW)
Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
Ministry of Health, labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Perfumery and Cosmetic Associationn in Russia (PCAR)
The Australian Government
The Chinese Government
The Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)
The European Commission
The Indian Ministry of Commerce
The Italian Government
The US Government
World Bank (WB)
