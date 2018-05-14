Cosmetics Packaging Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

The global cosmetics packaging market is expected to be driven by a multitude of factors such as increasingly busy lifestyles resulting in more convenient packaging, people increasingly conscious about their looks, an ageing population driving the demand for anti-ageing products, the increase in male grooming, fast growth in emerging economies and Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. In addition, other elements will drive the market trends specifically within France, UK, Italy, Brazil, Russia, and India.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Visiongain's 240 page report keeps you informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

This report answers questions such as:

• How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the cosmetics packaging market dynamics?

• How will each material/applications cosmetics packaging submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• Which trends and developments will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national cosmetics packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

• The report provides detailed profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the cosmetics packaging market:

- Amcor

- Albea

- Aptar Group

- Crown Holdings

- WestRock Co.

- Cosmogen

- Cosmopak

- Fusion Packaging

- HCT Packaging Inc

- RPC Group

• The study reveals the leading national cosmetics packaging market forecasts from 2018 to 2028 including

- The United States of America

- Brazil

- Germany

- France

- The United Kingdom

- Italy

- Japan

- China

- India

- Russia

- The rest of the world

• Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by material from 2018-2028

- The Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Share Forecast

- Rigid Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Flexible Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Paper Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Metal Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Glass Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast

• Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by application from 2018-2028

- Hair Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Facial Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Other Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Colour Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Fragrances, Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Nail Care Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast

- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast

How will you benefit from this report?

This comprehensive report will

• Enhance your strategic decision making

• Help understand the potential business opportunities in the market

• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus upon.

• Increase your Industry knowledge and positioning in the market

• Run a successful new marketing strategy

• Build new partnerships available in the market

• Keep you up to date with crucial market developments and issues

• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

• Build your technical and management market insight

• Strengthen your analysis of competitors' innovation and market penetration.

• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

• Ultimately. Engage effectively your stakeholders - -internal and external.

Competitive advantage

This independent, 240 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 184 table, charts & graphs examining in detail the prospects for the global cosmetics packaging market. The report gives you an immediate, one-step breakdown of your market. As well as analysis, from 2018-2028 keeping your knowledge that one-step ahead of your rivals.

Who should read this report?

• Cosmetics companies

• Packaging companies

• Packaging Engineers

• Packaging Solutions Specialists

• New product development (NPD) Managers

• Packaging Consultants

• Packaging Procurement Managers

• Packaging Analysts

• R&D Directors

• Packaging Managers

• Cosmetic Product Development Consultants

• Packaging Technologists

• CEO's

• Packaging Material Suppliers

• Banks

• Investors

• Associations

• Regulators

• Consultancies

Don't miss out

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the cosmetics packaging sector with an interest such as: to stand out of the competitors, looking for investment opportunities, to develop new marketing strategies within the industry having a better knowledge of the cosmetics packaging market drivers.

Find new business and market opportunities within our new report now.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2188/Cosmetics-Packaging-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

3D Packaging Ltd

66°30

AAPD

Agonist

Akey group

Albea

Alcan group

Alcan Packaging and Ball Plastics

Alcan Packaging Beauty

Aluprint

Amcor

Amore Pacific

AMVIG Holdings Ltd

Amway

Aperio

Aptar Group

Arnest

Arsmetallo

Australasia and Packaging Distribution (AAPD)

Australian Paper

Aveda

Avon

Axilone

Ball Corp

Ball Plastics Packaging

Bapco Closures

Baralan International

Beiersdorf

Beijing VPS minority interests

Bella Prima

Berlin Packaging

Biotique Himalaya

Bisioprogetti

Bite Beauty Lip Lab

Blis Genius

Blossom Kochhar

Bobbie Brown

Body Shop

Boots Ik ltd

Bourjois Cosmetics

B-Pack Due

Brimar Packaging Inc,(US)

British Polythene Industries plc - China

Brivaplast

Butter London

CCL Industries

Cenveo Packaging#

Chanel

Chengdu minority interests

Cherry Garden House Of Sillage

Christian Dior

Cindy Crawford

Clarins

Clinique

Coach

Colgate

Collcap Packaging

Company

Copalstsrl

Coradin

Corpak

Cosmeceuticals

Cosmogen

Cosmopak

CosterTecnologieSpeciali S.P.A.

CPL Packaging

Crown Holdings

Cruz's internal

Dabur

Derjin

Design plus

Detmold

Dior

dm retail

DS Smith Packaging

DuPont

Duri

Elizabeth Arden

EMPAQUE

Essel Propack

Estée Lauder

Ever Rich fountain Enterprise Co., LTD

Express tubes

EYELEMATIC

Faberlic

Fasten

Forest Essentials

Friesland Campina

FSKOREA

Fusion Packaging

Garnier

Gerresheimer

Giflor

Giorgio Armani

Glaspray

Google

Graham Packaging

Gramß GmbH

HCP Packaging

HCT Packaging Inc

Heineken N.V.

Ileos Group

Inca Packaging

InduPlast

International Playcard& Label Company

Isles Group

JD.com.

Jiangsu Shenda Group

Jumei

Kalina

Kanebo

Kao

Kjaer Weiss

L'Oreal

L4Belle

Lameplast group

Lancome

LAQA & Co

Laura Mercier

Leo luxe

Libo Cosmetics

Lo Mei Cosmetics

Loire Plastic Industrie

Lotus

Louvrette

LVMH

M&H Plastics

MAC

Mary Kay

Max Factor

Maybelline

Mega Airless

Menshen

Mezoplast

Milani

Mivisa Envases SAU

MJS Packaging

Modulpac

Mold-rite Plastics

Molpack

Multi-Packaging, Ltd

MWV

Nampak

Natura

Neopac The Tube

Nest Filler

Neville and More

Nevskaya Kosmetika

Ningbo Jinzhou

Nivea

ObeckVerpackungen

Oriflame

Orora Limited

Packaging Distribution (Orora Limited)

Packaging India

Packsys global

Pak 2000

Palmolive

Pantene

Parry Enterprises India

Partnerplus Packaging

Peter Thomas Roth

Plastiape

Plasticum

PlastopiavePiQu

Prevage

Private Limited

Procter & Gamble

Promens

Pujolasos

Pum-Tech

Quadpack

Qualipac

Reedpack Ltd

Revlon

Rexam Personal Care

Rexam Plc

Rieke Packaging Systems

Rimmel

Rio Tinto PLC

Rite Aid

Roberts Container

Rossmann

RPC Group

RPC Manuplastics

SC Johnson

SCA

Seacliff Beauty

Sealed Air Corporation

Sealpac UK Limited

Selective Packaging

SGD Group

Shahnaz Husain

SHB Packaging

Shiseido

Shorewood

Silgan Holding

Sone Products

Sonoco Products

Sons India Private Limited

Souza

SR Packaging

StakPlast Ltd.

Stila

Stull Technologies

Sun Capital Partners LLP

Superdrug

Supergoop

Superior Multi-Packaging, Ltd

Svoboda

Swarvoski

Techni-Chem

TEX China

Texen

The Packaging Company (US)

Tmall

Tom Ford

Topline Products

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

TPG (Leading Investment Firm)

Tu-PlastTubeproducing Ltd

Uniglobe

Unikosmetik

Unilever

Urban Decay

Urovetrocap

Verbeeck Packaging Group

Vetro Elite

Viktor & Rolf

Virospack

VLCC

Walgreens

Walgreens

WestRock Co

World Wide Packaging

YC Packaging

Yves Rocher

Yves Saint Laurent

Zhongshan Tian Cai Packaging Detmold

ZignagoVetro Group

Zydus Welness

List of Organisations Mentioned

Australian Stock Exchange ltd.

Australian Government's

China Statistical Yearbook

CIA World

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association (IKW)

Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

Ministry of Health, labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Perfumery and Cosmetic Associationn in Russia (PCAR)

The Australian Government

The Chinese Government

The Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

The European Commission

The Indian Ministry of Commerce

The Italian Government

The US Government

World Bank (WB)

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain