Cosmetics Products Market Size in France to Grow by USD 2.48 billion | Christian Louboutin LLC and LOreal SA Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by product type, skincare products segment is the leading segment in the market.

Based on segmentation by product type, is the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is a key trend in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing population in the age group of 30 to 50 is driving the cosmetics products market growth in France . However, factors such as the growing price wars among market vendors may challenge the market growth.

However, factors such as the among market vendors may challenge the market growth. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 2.84%.



Cosmetics Products Market in France 2022-2026: Scope

The cosmetics products market in France report covers the following areas:

Cosmetics Products Market in France 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Caudalie International SE, Christian Louboutin LLC, Embryolisse, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LABORATOIRES FILORGA COSMETIQUES, LOccitane Groupe S.A., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, Oriflame Holding AG, PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yves Rocher are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Christian Louboutin LLC - The company offers cosmetic products in France such as Rococotte, Bronze Eloise and Rouge Follies.

LOreal SA - The company offers cosmetic products in France under the brands such as La Roche Posay, Vichy and CeraVe.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - The company offers cosmetics products in France under the brand Benefit cosmetics.

MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - The company offers cosmetics products in France under the brand Revlon such as Mascara So Fierce and Rouge a Levres Super Lustrous Mat.

maxingvest AG - The company offers cosmetic products in France under the brand name Nivea.

Cosmetics Products Market in France 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View our Sample Report Now

Cosmetics Products Market in France 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetics products market growth in France during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetics products market size in France and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetics products market in France

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics products market vendors in France

Cosmetics Products Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis France Performing market contribution France at 100% Key consumer countries France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Caudalie International SE, Christian Louboutin LLC, Embryolisse, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LABORATOIRES FILORGA COSMETIQUES, LOccitane Groupe S.A., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, Oriflame Holding AG, PUIG S.L., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yves Rocher Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Fragrances and deodorants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fragrances and deodorants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fragrances and deodorants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fragrances and deodorants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fragrances and deodorants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Christian Louboutin LLC

Exhibit 63: Christian Louboutin LLC - Overview



Exhibit 64: Christian Louboutin LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Christian Louboutin LLC - Key offerings

10.4 LOreal SA

Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 67: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 68: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 69: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 71: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 72: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 73: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 74: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.6 MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Exhibit 76: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 maxingvest AG

Exhibit 79: maxingvest AG - Overview



Exhibit 80: maxingvest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 81: maxingvest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: maxingvest AG - Segment focus

10.8 PUIG S.L.

Exhibit 83: PUIG S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 84: PUIG S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: PUIG S.L. - Key offerings

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 90: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 95: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 98: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 100: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 103: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 105: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 106: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 108: Research methodology



Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 110: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations

