CosmeticsMD Introduces Women's Wellness Services and Expands Brand to Cosmetics & Wellness MD

PEABODY, Mass., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmeticsMD today announced its expansion to Cosmetics & Wellness MD , reflecting the addition of comprehensive women's wellness services to complement its established foundation of physician-led, advanced aesthetics.

"As we've grown and served thousands of women in the North Shore, it's become clear that women need more than isolated treatments; they need thoughtful, coordinated care that address the real changes happening in their bodies," said Matt Galvin, CEO of Cosmetics & Wellness MD. "These new services build on the trust we've established and allow us to be a stronger resource for women seeking expert, personalized care."

The practice has welcomed Dr. Jill Samale, a board-certified OB-GYN and hormone specialist with over 20 years of experience in women's health, to lead the development of women's wellness and hormone-focused programs. Her clinical background brings the medical depth and expertise needed to guide women through hormonal transitions that influence energy, sleep, metabolism, and overall wellbeing.

"Women deserve care that reflects the full complexity of their health," said Dr. Samale. "This model brings medicine, wellness, and aesthetics together in a way that finally makes sense for how women actually experience aging."

Care at Cosmetics & Wellness MD is delivered through a multidisciplinary team spanning hormone health, advanced aesthetics, and medical weight management, ensuring care is cohesive, realistic, and tailored to each woman's biology and goals.

Clients can now book a Complete Women's Hormone & Wellness Assessment, a physician-led experience designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, or other hormonal changes. The assessment includes symptom mapping, advanced skin analysis, and a one-on-one visit with Dr. Samale, resulting in a personalized care plan addressing hormone health, medical weight management, and aesthetic concerns.

Through this expansion, Cosmetics & Wellness MD is able to offer a more integrated approach to care, where internal wellness and external aesthetics can work together to support balance, vitality, and confidence at every stage of life.

About Cosmetics & Wellness MD

Cosmetics & Wellness MD is a physician-led medical aesthetics and women's wellness practice based in Peabody, MA. Through a multidisciplinary team of medical and aesthetic experts, the practice delivers advanced aesthetic treatments and comprehensive women's wellness designed to support internal health and external results, helping women navigate the physical, hormonal, and aesthetic changes associated with aging.

