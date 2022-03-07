Cosmic Bliss, Formerly Known as Coconut Bliss, Shakes Up the Freezer Aisle with the Launch of Ultra Creamy, Organic, Grass-Fed Dairy Ice Cream Line

Recognizing that 97 percent of ice cream sold in the U.S. is dairy, Cosmic Bliss set out to create a delicious, sustainable line of products that credibly addresses those who still eat and want real, responsible dairy. At a time when most brands are doing the opposite, Cosmic Bliss is expanding beyond its organic, plant-based roots into the first organic, sustainably-sourced, humane grass-fed dairy ice cream. In doing so, Cosmic Bliss aims to achieve greater environmental impact and positively affect more consumers than any other ice cream on the market. The brand believes that all conscious consumers, regardless of dietary needs or preferences, should be able to enjoy indulgent, sustainable frozen desserts.

With an emphasis on extraordinary taste and texture, Cosmic Bliss goes the extra mile to use only the highest quality, certified organic, clean ingredients that results in real, incredible flavor. For extra creaminess, Cosmic Bliss only uses the good stuff instead of air and water (like some other companies) which results in a thicker, denser and richer spoonful of Bliss. As a brand that embraces living a more conscious and sustainable life, Cosmic Bliss also has the highest sustainable sourcing standards of any ice cream maker in the business. All products are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and contain no soy, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

"At HumanCo, we are working hard to make healthier and more sustainable living more widespread and more approachable for everyone. While many companies are engineering man made and synthetic plant-based solutions, we looked to nature and farms and sought to make wholesome, sustainable practices more accessible to consumers looking for a clean label, organic and sustainable option. As an organic, vegan leader with Coconut Bliss over the last 15 years, we remain deeply committed to our plant-based portfolio and our loyal vegan customers, and with this new launch, we believe we can dramatically accelerate our impact by serving the 97 percent of consumers, that are currently dairy-loving ice cream fans, with a better option. We're now able to provide organic, sustainable products for consumers of all types whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or omnivorous.

Inclusivity is one of our company's values, and we believe there is no one-size-fits-all approach to healthy and sustainable eating. We're proud to bring a delicious and sustainably produced solution to market that meets people where they are while combating the growing health and climate crisis." said Jason H. Karp, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HumanCo.

The new brand name and visual identity, Cosmic Bliss, more accurately represents the out-of-this-world taste of both its new dairy and plant-based offerings, the good the brand is committed to doing for the world by supporting sustainable agriculture practices, and encourages consumers to live in an elevated, mindful state of bliss.

Made with 100 percent organic, sustainably-sourced grass-fed milk, the new line features seven 14-ounce pints ($8.99 each) available in flavors including Twisted Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Blitz, Hazelnut Fudge Crunch, Strawberry Lemon Shortbread, Banana Caramel Flambé, Vanilla Bean Nirvana, and Chocolate Euphoria. Cosmic Bliss products are available at Sprouts, Wegmans, Erewhon Stores, and Natural Grocers retailers nationwide, with the new grass-fed dairy line rolling out nationwide in March 2022. Find a store near you on cosmicbliss.com .

"With the launch of our new, Cosmic Bliss organic, grass-fed dairy line, we're proud to have created an epic product that not only tastes incredible, but it is also super clean, sustainably sourced and provides dairy consumers with a much more sustainable alternative and without any sacrifice," said Shilpa Gadhok, VP of Brand Marketing at Cosmic Bliss. "It was important to us to stay true to our core values of sustainability as we embarked on this evolution together. Creating a more deliciously sustainable world for all has always been the heart of Bliss and will continue to be. The brand has also launched a partnership with 1% for the Planet, and will be directly supporting organizations focused on furthering research and progress in regenerative organic agriculture," says Gadhok.

About Cosmic Bliss

Cosmic Bliss is a purpose-driven premium indulgent frozen desserts brand focused on improving the resiliency of our agricultural system through sustainable sourcing and responsible business practices. It is part of the HumanCo family of brands and delivers creamy, decadent flavors across organic plant-based and organic grass-fed dairy desserts. As a clean-label brand focused on real (never synthetic) ingredients, all products are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and contain no soy, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. The brand believes that organic agriculture is the baseline of where sustainable sourcing starts. The brand supports several organizations focused on sustainable progress and regenerative organic agriculture, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet.

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven family of brands that is fanatical about creating products focused on healthier living and sustainability. We believe it has become too difficult to find and rely on healthy options, and we are changing this paradigm through a new approach: we put people first. HumanCo advances the health of consumers and the planet using a long-term strategy around impactful, cleaner consumer products that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

