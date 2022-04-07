COSMIC CRISP® APPLE ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER CULINARY CHALLENGE

Developed over 20 years through classic breeding at Washington State University's tree fruit program, the Cosmic Crisp® apple has quickly grown to be a superstar in its own right. The brand has been covered in nearly every major lifestyle publication and media outlet, graced the Twitter profile of an Olympic athlete, celebrities, and has its own hot air balloon. Grown and shipped from Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® apple is prized for its delicious flavor, remarkable texture, juiciness and striking color. The branded apple is also known for its incredible versatility from fresh snacking and baking to cocktails and decor.

"We have grown a passionate community of Cosmic Crisp® apple fans in the few years it's been available," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company responsible for marketing the brand. "And this is the first season we have enough volume for shoppers to find Cosmic Crisp® from now until the next Fall harvest. We consistently see creative uses of the apple, the time was right to create an official challenge and reward the best recipes from a variety of chefs." she added.

More information about the Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge, the categories and prizes is available on the brand's website. Entries are welcome until May 15, 2022.

SOURCE Cosmic Crisp®