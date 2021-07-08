Cosmic Crisp® Apple Named A Good Housekeeping Institute Healthy Snack Award Winner Two Years In A Row

"We are delighted to once again make the esteemed list of healthy snacks award, knowing the rigorous testing that the Good Housekeeping Nutrition Lab puts every product through," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the global commercialization company who markets the Cosmic Crisp® apple. "And it's exciting to have fresh fruit alongside some of the most innovative new healthy options on the market."

Washington State farmers licensed to grow the Cosmic Crisp® shipped over 1.5 million boxes of apples across the US from the 2020 harvest. Meaning despite a pandemic, many Americans were able to discover their new favorite apple this year. A good thing in another year of increased snacking, and a need for healthy, tasty, and convenient options.

"The snack category is growing rapidly and we feel it's important that fresh fruits stay at the top of every shopper's list," Grandy noted. "Cosmic Crisp® apples are a snacker's best friend because they pair so well with a variety of foods," she added.

A limited amount of the buzzed about branded apple is still available in grocery stores. The upcoming Cosmic Crisp® Fall harvest is looking fruitful and is projected to be more than 5 million apples. This year, fans of the apple will be able to find Cosmic Crisp® in stores in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. In the meantime, the brand has a hot air balloon on a national tour this Summer, and exciting activities lined up for the Fall harvest and holiday season.

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Classically bred and grown in Washington State, the Cosmic Crisp® is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp varieties. The large, juicy, and red apple has a perfectly balanced flavor and firm texture, making it ideal for snacking, cooking, baking, and entertaining. Find recipes, inspiration and more at cosmiccrisp.com.

