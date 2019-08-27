Cosmic Crisp® Celebrates Launch Of Imagine The Possibilities™ Campaign

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The campaign launching Cosmic Crisp®, the highly buzzed-about new branded apple from Washington State, reached new heights today announcing partnerships with six influencers: Leroy Chiao, Ph.D. (Astronaut and International Space Station Commander (Ret.)), Lauren Ko (pie artist), Dan Koommoo (farm-to-table chef), Nicole Marte (middle school science teacher), Chantea McIntyre (lifestyle blogger), and Lori Taylor (fresh produce advocate and influencer). In the spirit of making this the most inspired consumer launch of a proprietary apple, the dynamic backgrounds of each ambassador align with core pillars the Cosmic Crisp® apple embodies: EAT, the taste, texture, and other key attributes of the apple; PLAY, encouraging the exploration or "playing" with food; COOK, using recipes, baking, or coming up with unique applications for the apple; and INSPIRE, supporting STEM, dreams, and aspirations. Chosen for their authenticity and passion, the team of ambassadors are connecting consumers to Cosmic Crisp® through their social media platforms to build brand awareness and engagement.

This influencer program announcement caps off an impressive amount of recent coverage in major media including editorial in Good Housekeeping Magazine, an article in the California Sunday, a feature on Martha Stewart Magazine's website, and an online review on the Better Homes and Gardens website. And there's more on the way.

"The media interest in our long-awaited apple has skyrocketed," said Kathryn Grandy, Director of Marketing for Proprietary Variety Management and manager of the consumer launch. "It's gratifying for all of the people who have invested in this launch to see momentum leading up to our retail debut. The interest shows no sign of slowing down," she added.

The Cosmic Crisp® ambassador campaign officially kicks off with an exclusive tour and private events in late September, 2019. The intimate group will also include a few select media. Grandy explains, "The goal is to offer our ambassadors an authentic harvest experience and immersive education about this truly groundbreaking apple. We are laying the groundwork for each to tell the Cosmic Crisp® story in a way that is meaningful to his or her audience and that reinforces our differentiated brand."

About the Ambassadors

Leroy Chiao is a former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander. In addition to his human spaceflight experience, he has spent his time in business, consulting, and speaking, and as a STEAM education advocate, specifically with his organization OneOrbit™. Chiao's passion and drive, paired with his down-to-Earth personality, embody the Cosmic Crisp® INSPIRE pillar and program goals. Additional collaboration with astronaut talent management, marketing agency, and National Astronaut day founders, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good, LLC, will further elevate the campaign.

Lauren Ko is a writer, artist, and self-taught baker rooted in San Diego and now based out of Seattle, Washington. Her inspiring pie designs have been featured in publications such as Vogue, O Magazine, and Buzzfeed and noticed by almost 300,000 fans on Instagram. Her creativity, appreciation for clean and simple applications of fruit in baking, and overall success story are what the Cosmic Crisp® appreciates in working with Ko within the COOK pillar.

Dan Koommoo is the executive chef and owner of Crafted in Yakima , Washington. Dan and his wife Mollie opened Crafted with the belief that food should come from the source; their menu highlights locally sourced ingredients and celebrates the importance of community and family. Koommoo's commitment to featuring fresh, local ingredients makes him an easy fit into the COOK pillar.

Nicole Marte is a 6th grade Earth and Space Science teacher in Georgia. She documents her adventures as a middle school teacher on her website and social platforms. Followers can expect to find classroom experiments and decorations with a bit of real life mixed in. Her supportive mindset and humble attitude make her a great fit for the Cosmic Crisp® PLAY pillar.

Chantea McIntyre is a mom, a wife, a blogger, and a friend. Her journey to find inspiration and share with others is documented on her blog and Instagram. She covers everything from motherhood and fashion to lifestyle and travel. Along the way, you'll also meet her husband and four amazing kids. McIntyre's story and passion to connect is what makes her fit with Cosmic Crisp®'s INSPIRE pillar.

Lori Taylor's passion for serving fresh produce industry is the foundation for The Produce Mom, a blog and brand that educates consumers on how to select, store and serve fresh produce through various platforms. After spending 10 years working in the agriculture industry, Taylor launched The Produce Moms to help produce companies become better acquainted with their consumers, and inspire families to enjoy more fruits and vegetables. Taylor's commitment to a healthy lifestyle and open communication is a perfect fit with the Cosmic Crisp® EAT pillar.

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® WA 38 CV brand apple variety is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Cosmic Crisp® brand apples are a cross between Enterprise and Honeycrisp. The large, juicy, red apple has a firm and crisp texture that provides ample sweetness and tartness, making it an excellent eating and baking apple. It is naturally slow to brown when cut and maintains its texture and flavor in storage for more than a year. The name, "Cosmic," was chosen for the apple's starburst-like lenticels that can be seen on the surface, resembling the cosmos. "Crisp" links to its parent, the Honeycrisp. This sweet, delicious, crisp apple will be harvested by growers throughout Washington for retail delivery in December 2019. For information and updates, visit www.cosmiccrisp.com.

