Cosmic Crisp® Earns 'Prevention Magazine' 2020 Healthy Food Award

YAKIMA, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmic Crisp® apple is officially starry-eyed after earning the top spot in Prevention Magazine's 2020 Healthy Food Awards for Produce—and being featured on the cover of the March issue. Fun fact: this is the first apple to ever grace the cover of the long-trusted publication. It's an esteemed honor, especially considering the new branded apple has only been available in stores since December, after 20 years of research and development at Washington State University's Tree Fruit Breeding Program.

Another apple first is Cosmic Crisp®'s sponsorship of the 2020 Woman's Day Red Dress Awards. Cosmic Crisp® apples were on full display at the annual event honoring women making an impact in fighting heart disease and generating awareness for what the American Heart Association says is the number one killer of women today. Attendees of the event each went home with a Cosmic Crisp® apple in their gift bags.

"Having Prevention Magazine recognize the Cosmic Crisp® apple in their 2020 Healthy Food Awards is a huge honor. We all know how important it is to make healthy choices about our foods, and apples are an ideal daily addition to a balanced diet," said Kathryn Grandy, Director of Marketing for Proprietary Variety Management, the commercialization company for the Cosmic Crisp®.

"Cosmic Crisp® offers the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness, so it really satisfies as a snack. Its firm texture is perfect for using in meals and pairing with protein. It bakes really well too," she added. Find recipes developed specifically for the Cosmic Crisp® at https://cosmiccrisp.com/recipes/ .

Cosmic Crisp® Versatility

Additional branded products that were also developed in Washington State, where the apples are grown, are now on the market. Shoppers can now find Tree Top 100% Pure Pressed Cosmic Crisp® Apple Juice in one gallon jugs in grocery stores, and visit Theo Chocolate's flagship location in Seattle to taste and purchase chocolate bark made with organic Cosmic Crisp® apples. Coming soon are Remlinger Farms' Cosmic Crisp® Apple Pies made with over 3 pounds of fresh fruit.

While the supply of fresh Cosmic Crisp® apples is nearly sold out this season, volume for the 2020 season quadruples to nearly 2 million boxes, meaning consumers will have an easier time locating them come December.

About Cosmic Crisp®

The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple variety is the remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University's world-class tree fruit breeding program. Cosmic Crisp® apples are a cross between Enterprise and Honeycrisp. The large, juicy, red apple has a firm and crisp texture that provides ample sweetness and tartness, making it an excellent eating and baking apple. It is naturally slow to brown when cut and maintains its texture and flavor when stored properly. The name, "Cosmic," was chosen for the apple's starburst-like lenticels (bursts) that can be seen on the surface, resembling the cosmos. "Crisp" links to its parent, the Honeycrisp. For information and updates, visit www.cosmiccrisp.com.

