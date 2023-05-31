COSMIC CRISP® LAUNCHES SECOND CULINARY CHALLENGE, CELEBRATING INNOVATION IN THE KITCHEN

Cosmic Crisp®

31 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

YAKIMA, Wash., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now a top 10 selling variety and available in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® brand apple is launching its second Culinary Challenge. Following the resounding success of last year's event, the 2023 contest aims to bring together culinary enthusiasts, home chefs, and apple fans alike to celebrate the remarkable versatility and flavor of Cosmic Crisp® apples. 3 winning recipes will take home bragging rights and over $950 in culinary grand prizes and 5 lucky fans will also win prize packs worth over $250 each.

Cosmic Crisp® brand apples announces the launch of its second Culinary Challenge
The goal is to showcase the creative potential of this extraordinary apple in delectable and imaginative recipes. Entrants are encouraged to tag their recipes in 3 categories: Baking, Snacking or Entertaining and can submit through the brand's website or by using the #CC23 hashtag on Instagram. The brand is partnering with the following influential chefs to judge the entries and promote the Culinary Challenge by inspire fans to enter with their own recipes:

Esra Mese of Charmer Kitchen - Baking
Hayden Haas of Delishaas - Snacking
Kate Richards of Drinking with Chickens - Entertaining

Combined, the judging panel will reach over 1.2 million fans through their channels and support the Lead Judge, Dan Koommoo of Crafted Yakima. Dan is a 2023 James Beard Top Chef of the Pacific Northwest nominee and has featured Cosmic Crisp® on his highly successful restaurant's menu since the apple was launched in 2019.

"As the most versatile apple available and in grocery stores nationwide in all seasons, the Cosmic Crisp® is a delicious ingredient that brings sparkle to the table," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer for Proprietary Variety Management, the company responsible for marketing the brand. "We can't wait to see the creative and fresh ideas that home chefs, foodies and apple enthusiasts will come up with this year!" she added.

More information about the Cosmic Crisp® Culinary Challenge, the categories and prizes are available on the brand's website. Entries are welcome from June 1st - June 30th.

