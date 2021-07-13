Cosmic Releases Extract Line Dedicated to Last Prisoner Project

"The cannabis industry as we know it today would not exist without the hustle, innovation and sacrifice of many of the very people who today remain imprisoned and unable to participate in the 'upside' of the recreational market," said Aaron Selverston, CEO of Cosmic parent company Radiant Canna.

Cosmic, an award-winning California extracts brand, developed a new line of packaging for the collaboration with LPP.

"Last Prisoner project is incredibly grateful for the support of Cosmic. We believe that anyone profiting from the legal cannabis industry has a moral imperative to help those who have been negatively and disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis and we commend Cosmic for being part of the solution with this first-of-its-kind partnership," said LPP's Managing Director and Founding Member, Mary Bailey.

The concentrates are being manufactured in partnership with Hollister-based Euphoric Life, Inc., which is producing a variety of strain-specific extracts for the collaboration. "Last Prisoner Project is committed to undoing the wrongs caused by cannabis criminalization. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to leverage our facility to help fight for criminal justice reform, a cause that my family has been directly impacted by," said Aidan Rafii, COO of Euphoric Life, Inc.

ABOUT RADIANT CANNA

Radiant Canna and its logistics arm, Cosmic Distribution , provides manufacturing, distribution and technology solutions to more than a dozen multi-award-winning brands, including Ahti Hash , SOG Army , Mendocino Grasslands , Wonder Extracts , Arcanna , Woodstock Heritage Strains , Ridgetop Botanicals , Madame Munchie , Exìr, by Euphoric Life and its own in-house extracts brand, Cosmic . Cosmic Distribution operates fulfillment centers in Northern and Southern California, including Santa Rosa, Hollister and Los Angeles.

ABOUT LAST PRISONER PROJECT

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America's unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

