Cosmic Wins Two Trophies for Live Resin Extracts at 2021 Emerald Cup

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant's Cosmic brand of cannabis extracts won two trophies at the prestigious 2021 Emerald Cup on Sunday, and was also the only contestant selected as a top-10 finalist in both hydrocarbon concentrate categories. The Emerald Cup is the most important and influential cannabis contest in the world, similar to the Wine Spectator awards for the winemaking industry.

"To receive these awards alongside hash-making legends, who I've respected as leaders for years, is one of the greatest, most humbling honors I could ever hope for, and a testament to the dedication, sacrifice and talent of everyone on our team," said Tyler Alzamora, Radiant co-founder and VP or Product.

Santa Rosa, CA-based Cosmic, a division of cannabis manufacturing and distribution firm Radiant, won 8th place for Hydrocarbon–Liquid Form with its Medusa Live Resin Diamond & Sauce, and 9th place in the Hydrocarbon-Solid Form with its Purple Medusa Live Resin Batter. Both products are collaborations with Mendocino County's Norse Organics, a leading cultivator specializing in exotic genetics and sustainable farming methods, as well as Hollister, CA-based Exir.

The awards place Cosmic brand on the map as a leader alongside the most storied, successful extract brands in the industry, said Alzamora.

Alzamora noted that the quality of any extract product is only as good as the genetics and cultivation talent of the farmers providing the input fresh frozen material. The Cosmic brand was developed by Radiant as an industry-leading, collaborative business model providing fair economic opportunities to top legacy farms like Norse Organics, which became the first farm to participate in the program. Rather than purchasing the raw material from Norse Organics in a single upfront transaction, the farmers earn a sizeable share of profits from the sale of all Cosmic brand extracts made with their crop.

Samantha King and Kenny Moen, owners and operators of Norse Organics, have been breeding and cultivating organic, sustainably grown cannabis in Mendocino County for decades, and provided the Medusa and Purple Medusa flower that was extracted by partner lab Exir for Cosmic.

Aaron Selverston, CEO of Radiant, said the Emerald Cup awards validate not only the quality of both winning concentrates on their own merits, but also the collaborative model that Cosmic represents.

"Now that we've won with Norse in both categories, we expect sales volume and margins on these products to increase too, and in turn, Norse will directly benefit as a revenue-sharing partner. This is what 'fair trade' in the cannabis industry looks like."

Radiant and its logistics arm, Cosmic Distribution, provides manufacturing and distribution services to more than a dozen multi-award-winning brands, including Insane, Ahti Hash, SOG Army, Mendocino Grasslands, Wonder Extracts, Arcanna, Woodstock Heritage Strains, Ridgetop Botanicals, Madame Munchie, and its own in-house extracts brand, Cosmic. Cosmic Distribution operates fulfillment centers in Northern and Southern California, including Santa Rosa, Hollister and Los Angeles. The company will soon launch its own full-service hydrocarbon, ethanol and solventless extraction operations to complement its existing packaging operations.

SOURCE Radiant Farm, Inc.

