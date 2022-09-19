Cosmic Wire and Group Sport LTD Partner to Launch Company's Metaverse, gsDAO and "Ownership Experience" NFT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, a leader in the push to realize Web3, has partnered with Group Sport to bring the first professional sports team DOA and ultimate fan experience to life utilizing blockchain technology. Purchasers of "The Ownership Experience" NFT will receive original artwork, perks, access to the metaverse, and more. This enables anyone to become participants in high-end sports teams.

Group Sport acquires sports teams, creates metaverses, and through the DAO merges in-real-life team game play with the metaverse, initially European football (soccer) clubs. NFT holders participate in the DAO and get special access to the teams both in the metaverse and in real life. This is the future of sports and every sports fanatic's dream. Former armchair coaches will now be a part of the team. NFT pass owners will influence decisions and participate in the sport they love both virtually and IRL via the GSL DAO and metaverse.

"Group Sport is tremendously excited to partner with Cosmic Wire to transform professional sports and create mind blowing experiences for passionate fans of European football. Our vision is to connect the fans with their favorite teams and favorite players, improving the experience of professional football for everyone, the players, the fans, and the community, using the incredible power of Web3 to create intimate experiences world-wide. We can't wait to show the world what we are building with Cosmic Wire." Javier Perez, co-founder, and head of football operations for Group Sport Ltd.

Cosmic Wire builds exceptional experiences utilizing blockchain technology, community building, and immersive and meaningful adventures. Their full ecosystem offers brands, celebrities, art, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, sell, and license their work. Cosmic Wire's market advantage includes having a completely internalized development, marketing, and sales team allowing us to support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire creates immersive experiences with iconic names to expand the scale and scope of the brand and its value.

"Cosmic Wire is ecstatic to join Group Sport in presenting the world's first professional sports team DAO and community ownership experience as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with the overwhelming potential of blockchain and Web3," said Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck.

For more information, visit https://www.groupsportltd.com

About Group Sport

Group Sport is the world's first professional sports DAO. Group Sport acquires sports teams, creates metaverses and through the DAO merges in-real-life team game play with the metaverse. Top-tier clubs are wrapped in a state-of-the-art metaverse, so no matter where you are, on the pitch or on the other side of the world, you can be close to your team and the fans. Using Web3, Group Sport members of the DAO can have real influence on the direction of the clubs, and real connection with the players – democratizing professional sports. Javier Perez, international football/soccer executive, leads the team changing professional sports and the ownership experience for the fans.

Website: https://www.groupsportltd.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groupsportltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GroupSportLtd

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GroupSportLtd

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/m6edBBaC9A

About Cosmic Wire

Based in Los Angeles, Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 entertainment technology company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire creates NFTs with a purpose and expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when their clients do.

Website: https://www.cosmicwire.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cosmicwireinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicwire

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cosmicwireinc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cosmicwireinc

Discord: https://discord.gg/cosmicwire

For More Information:

Rubenstein Public Relations

Steven Weiss

[email protected]

Direct: (212) 805-3062

Cosmic Wire

Alan Wallace

[email protected]

Direct: (917) 524-7440

SOURCE Cosmic Wire