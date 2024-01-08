COSMIC WIRE TO UNVEIL CUTTING-EDGE IMMERSIVE SPATIAL WEB TECHNOLOGIES AT 2024 CES TRADE SHOW

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, a leading innovator in immersive technologies and spatial web, announced its participation in the highly anticipated 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company will be showcasing its groundbreaking products and services at Booth #15857 in the Gaming/Metaverse/XR Section of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall Tech East), marking a significant presence in the rapidly evolving landscape of spatial web technology.

At the heart of Cosmic Wire's CES exhibit is a dedicated team of technology experts who will be providing live demonstrations throughout the 4-day (January 9-12) trade show event. Attendees can experience the company's cutting-edge technologies firsthand, including immersive spatial web experiences, Web3-based financial technology solutions, augmented reality (AR) chat applications, and much more.

As a frontrunner in the transition to spatial web, Cosmic Wire is set to redefine the digital landscape with its forward-thinking approach and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. The company's presence at CES highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of interactive and immersive digital experiences.

In addition to the demonstrations at Booth #15857, Cosmic Wire's CEO Jerad Finck will be featured in a live discussion on NASDAQ TradeTalks, where he will delve into the latest technological trends and the company's vision for the future. This exclusive NASDAQ session is scheduled for Thursday 10am PST, providing a unique opportunity for industry enthusiasts to gain insights directly from the visionary leader.

Cosmic Wire is also inviting the public to join live Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with the CEO on Wednesday 1:00pm Pacific on Discord and Friday on X at 1:00pm Pacific. These interactive sessions will allow participants to engage with the CEO, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of Cosmic Wire's spatial web vision for 2024.

For those unable to attend CES in person, Cosmic Wire encourages everyone to follow their social media channels for real-time updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, and the chance to be part of the future of immersive technologies.

About Cosmic Wire:
Cosmic Wire is a trailblazer in immersive technologies, shaping and defining the future of spatial web experiences. With a commitment to innovation, the company specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions in web, finance, gaming, augmented reality, and more. Learn more: www.cosmicwire.com

