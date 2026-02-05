The industry-first app integration supports healthy routines, responsibility, and independence through family-first design

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo , a leading family tech company, and Maple , makers of an award-winning household management app, today announced a first-of-its-kind product integration to help kids and families thrive. The exciting partnership helps bring organizational systems to the whole family, allowing parents to connect their Maple family calendar and organizational hub directly to their child's wrist through Cosmo's best-selling JrTrack kids smartwatch.

Cosmo and Maple Join Forces to Transform Kids' Smartwatches into Productivity Powerhouses

The integration introduces a dedicated Maple app extension for Cosmo's kid-safe smartwatches, specifically designed for ages 6-12. This creates a direct link between a parent's "command center" and their child's daily routine - making it the first tangible way for families to stay in sync and foster responsibility without the need for a smartphone. With just a few taps, parents and guardians can now seamlessly share schedules and send tasks and to-dos directly from their Maple app to their child's wrist.

"Modern parenting involves a staggering amount of invisible work—coordinating schedules, managing tasks, and keeping everyone connected—while still protecting the magic of childhood," says Russell York, Founder & CEO of Cosmo. "We built Cosmo to give families tools that inspire confidence, not distraction. Together with Maple, we're lightening that mental load and giving kids a clear path toward independence."

Family-First Mission: Support for Parents, Independence for Kids

Today, modern families face an increasingly complex daily landscape trying to balance connection, safety, and convenience. According to a recent Advisory from the Surgeon General , 48% of parents report feeling overwhelmed by their hidden household duties. This coincides with growing concerns from parents and experts alike related to the negative effects of smartphones, screen time and social media on childhood development.

"At Maple, we've always believed that family is the most important work you'll ever do," says Michael Perry, Founder of Maple. "But that work shouldn't fall entirely on the shoulders of parents. Our mission has always been to help families get organized so they can spend more time on what matters. Bringing the Maple experience to Cosmo families is a huge step toward helping kids build healthy habits and responsibility alongside their parents."

The Maple and Cosmo partnership signals a major milestone in the "Family-First Tech" movement: a shift away from tech consumption and toward tech that supports the wellbeing of the household. By combining Cosmo's expertise in safe, wearable family connection solutions, with Maple's platform for seamless family logistics, the two companies are providing a roadmap for families to thrive in a digital age.

Availability: The Maple app is available starting today to Cosmo and Maple members via the Cosmo App Station for download on JrTrack 3, 4, and 5 device models.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a family-tech company on a mission to unlock the best of childhood. Their flagship product, the JrTrack kids smart watch, provides families with a safe, intentional alternative to smartphones and a thoughtful solution for family connection, featuring GPS tracking, secure calling & messaging, and more in a parent-controlled ecosystem.

About Maple

Maple is the all-in-one family organization hub designed to help parents manage the complexities of modern life. From meal planning and shared calendars to task management, Maple provides the tools families need to stay organized and connected.

SOURCE Cosmo Technologies