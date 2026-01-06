Cosmo Debuts New Explorer Clip Delivering a Smart Solution to Nationwide School Phone Bans

Unveiled at CES 2026, New Cosmo Explorer Clip Supports Distraction-Free Learning While Keeping Kids Connected

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo, a leader in purpose-built family technology, today announced the launch of its all-new Explorer Clip, a colorful and clippable companion case for the best-selling JrTrack 5 Kids Smartwatch. Debuted at Pepcom during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Explorer Clip offers a smart solution to a growing national tension between the pursuit of distraction-free classrooms and parents' desires for safety and connection.

The year 2025 marked a significant turning point for school phone bans, with over 30 states enacting policies to restrict cellphone usage for grades K-12. While these bans primarily target smartphones, many districts have expanded restrictions to include any technology that could cause distraction, including smartwatches. This has left parents who rely on safe, age-appropriate devices, like the JrTrack 5, without a workable solution—until now.

Developed through hundreds of conversations with families, the Explorer Clip is a first-of-its-kind, sensory-inclusive accessory designed for educators, kids and families. As school phone bans increasingly extend to wearable devices, the clip offers a flexible, policy-friendly "wear-it-your-way" alternative. Made from soft, secure silicone with an attachable carabiner, the Explorer Clip easily hooks onto backpacks, belt loops, keychains, or sports bags for all-day use. Paired with Cosmo's Focus Mode, it provides an all-day solution that keeps real-time location tracking and emergency tools accessible without classroom distractions.

"Innovation is only meaningful if it works in the real-world, and today that includes a rapid shift toward distraction-free classrooms," said Russell York, Cosmo's founder and CEO. "More than 80% of families have told us that GPS tracking is a non-negotiable feature, so we knew a solution that adhered to strict school policies was crucial for parental peace of mind."

The Explorer Clip debut builds on the success of the JrTrack 5, which sprung to the #1 selling kids' smartwatch on Amazon shortly after its release in July 2025. Leveraging the JrTrack 5's existing suite of safety features, including HaloGPS tracking, calling and texting to parent-approved contacts only, customizable Focus Mode settings, and no social media or internet access, the Explorer Clip transforms the device from a wearable, into a versatile safety companion for any environment.

Cosmo's Explorer Clip is available for purchase starting today for $15.99 at www.cosmotogether.com in three colors: Teal, Pink, and Glow-in-the Dark. To learn more about Cosmo, the JrTrack 5, and the new Explorer Clip, please visit www.cosmotogether.com.

