Cosmo Prof continues to provide high-quality educational resources through its virtual platform, inviting stylists to the World of Texture event to enhance their understanding of texture and curl patterns within the beauty industry.

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for well-rounded beauty professionals continues to grow, with clients seeking local experts proficient in a diverse range of hair types. With over 65% of the population having textured hair and current cosmetology school courses dedicating only a small portion to textured hair education, stylists are eager to learn the essential skills needed to serve their communities best. As the need for further access to textured hair education heightens, Cosmo Prof aims to help stylists take the initiative to continue their education and service every client with top knowledge from leaders across the industry.

Cosmo Prof Leads Textured Hair Education Through Fourth Annual World of Texture Virtual Event

Bringing back World of Texture for its fourth year on February 26th, 2024 - Cosmo Prof's virtual event aims to serve as a hub for students, professionals and educators to come together and deepen their understanding of texture and curl patterns within the beauty industry. The curated content will help encourage and build confidence for professionals and students to explore a range of perspectives and strategies when welcoming new textured hair clients to their chairs. Stylist professionals will be able to learn directly from industry experts how to style, color, and care for textured hair clients, including a specific nod to tighter curl patterns such as 4a, 4b and 4c.

"We recognize that there is an ongoing education gap when it comes to access and resources for textured hair training at all levels. As allies to the community, we aim to be a part of the solution and are proud to announce our fourth year of World of Texture. Since its inception in 2021, attendance has continued to rise, with a 143% increase in attendees over the last two years. This year's virtual event will build upon past success and bring the latest techniques to life, enabling stylists to refine their skills and gain confidence both behind the chair and in their daily business pursuits," shared April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores for Beauty Systems Group.

Attendees of World of Texture will have the unique opportunity to learn from a diverse group of professionals who share similar backgrounds, experiences, and career aspirations, including this year's special guest host, Celebrity Curl Specialist, and Olaplex Educator Christin Brown. Industry-leading brands specializing in curls will also participate in classes from DevaCurl, Olaplex, Wella, The Doux, Schwarzkopf and many more. This year's classes will focus on textured hair expertise, including dry-cutting techniques, moisture retention techniques, best practices for coloring + highlighting type 4c hair, and product recommendations to protect their clients' hair after leaving the salon.

Cosmo Prof is also excited to bring the latest from brands like epres and Schwarzkopf's New IGORA Zero to the World of Texture stage, utilizing their latest products in unique one hour workshops. Attendees in select states will have the opportunity to attend their choice of 16 Continuing Education (CE) eligible class sessions and walk away with up to 7 Continuing Education (CE) Hours.

Beyond World of Texture programming, licensed professionals can also take advantage of the Color & Curl Concierge program, which is available only at select Cosmo Prof store locations. These 1:1 sessions provide stylists with free, personalized expert advice on products, services, and business solutions. Cosmo Prof looks forward to continually advancing its product offerings, educational training and innovative services that empower stylists to grow in all business areas. Through February 25th, beauty professionals can find more information and sign up for the World of Texture event at https://www.cosmoprofbeauty.com/world-of-texture.

