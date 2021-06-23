COSMO Technologies secures funding and announces new product launches

DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMO Technologies, Inc., a first-of-its-kind family technology design and manufacturing company, announced today the closing of its Pre-Seed funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate development of COSMO's suite of family products, expand its team and enhance brand awareness.

"Families around the world are grappling with the daunting challenge of how to treat technology in the home and how to safely communicate with their youngest children," said Russell York, founder and CEO of COSMO. "This funding gives us extra momentum as we develop a credible, holistic solution to the family technology dilemma."

"We are excited about COSMO's business model and explosive growth in the family technology space," said Jim Thorson of Free Radical Ventures, an investment firm in the raise. "It's great to have the opportunity to invest in a company with such a clear mission and value add to society."

COSMO's flagship product, the JrTrack Kids Smartwatch™, is a 4G-enabled wearable for kids ages 5-12 years old. Designed and manufactured to deliver all the features available in offerings from prominent telecoms, COSMO offers the JrTrack Kids Smartwatch starting at just $49.99 with a cancel-anytime subscription.

"We are preparing for a year of product launches, from JrTrack 2 to a kids phone and an array of other products and services," said Michelle Ross, co-founder and COO. "Our growth since the end of 2020 when we were just a bootstrapped startup has been rapid and validates the growing demand for family-friendly technology."

JrTrack 2 will be available for presale this Summer.

About COSMO Technologies, Inc.

COSMO designs, manufactures and markets family-safe technology products. Committed to the idea that technology should be designed for families, not just repurposed from other segments, COSMO is pioneering new product categories. At the center of its offerings is its mobile application, COSMO: Mission Control. This hub for managing connected devices and family software is meant for families who are seeking a new way of doing technology.

