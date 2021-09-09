CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan, and Manufacturer Partner Dorel Home, Celebrate Back-to-School by Pledging $10,000 to Help Offset Student Loans

The "Furnish the Future" campaign will direct a portion of CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan's September furniture sales to She Runs It, a global non-profit helping women of all backgrounds pursue careers in marketing, media and tech

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of back-to-school and a hopeful start for students in the US and Canada, a segment of Dorel Industries, Dorel Home's CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan brand, in partnership with Hearst, will donate $10,000 from its September furniture sales to She Runs It .

This collaboration, called "Furnish the Future", will run from September 7-30, and will help offset student loan debt for deserving female members who are pursuing programs in marketing, media, and tech. As part of the campaign, Dorel Home (the home furnishings division of Dorel Industries Inc., TSX: DII.B; DII.A) is also donating CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan furniture to loan relief candidates throughout the remainder of the year.

"After such a challenging 2020/2021 school year, it was important for us to put some positive energy into the world as several students head back to class," said Claudia Grundman, Senior Director Global Brand Partnerships at Dorel Home. "That is why we're so proud to partner with She Runs It, an organization dedicated to mentoring the next generation of women leaders. By helping relieve a portion of their student loan debt, we hope to contribute to the bright and successful future we know these women are destined for."

"She Runs It is tremendously proud to have donated close to $1 million over the past 8 years to help relieve the burden of loan debt for more than 90 women," said Lynn Branigan, President and CEO of She Runs It. "This donation from Dorel Home's CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan and Hearst will help propel another rising star in marketing, media, and tech to achieve her full potential, and the added gift of furniture adds a wonderful new dimension of support that we can provide to our loan relief recipients."

Whether for studying, snoozing or self-care, CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan is the premier source for Insta-worthy home furnishings and accessories. Now, on the cusp of its third anniversary, the brand is debuting a back-to-school collection featuring modern-vintage desks, beds, sofas, coffee tables and home decor to help you Obsessorize your home and create the ultimate workspace or home office. The Camila Desk and Astor Office Task Chairs are must-have items from this collection, featured in a selection of stunning color options. The Camila collection also includes a bookcase, console table, laptop desk, bar cabinet and coffee table perfectly sized to fit any small space like a home office or dorm room.

Bring on the zen by shopping CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan's stylish collection at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com and other authorized retailers.

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan was created through deals brokered by IMG, Cosmopolitan's exclusive global licensing representative.

GET SOCIAL WITH COSMOLIVING BY COSMOPOLITAN!

Websites: Wayfair.com , Amazon.com

Instagram: @shopcosmo

ABOUT DOREL INDUSTRIES

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

ABOUT SHE RUNS IT

Founded in 1912 as Advertising Women of New York (formerly AWNY), She Runs It exists to pave the way for women of all backgrounds, experiences and ethnicities to lead at every level of marketing, media and tech. Membership stands at over 6,300 women, men and corporate alliance partners spanning 38 states and 9 countries. To learn more about She Runs It, visit Sherunsit.org.

ABOUT COSMOPOLITAN

Cosmopolitan is the largest young women's media brand in the world and is the voice of Gen Now reaching nearly 72 million readers a month. The 2018 ASME Award winner delivers the latest news on love, work, money, fashion, beauty, health, self-improvement, politics, and entertainment. The site reaches an average of 38 million unique users each month, in addition to boasting 10 million Facebook fans, 1.6 million Twitter followers, 3.2 million Instagram followers, 15.1 million monthly unique viewers on Snapchat and 3.7 Likes on TikTok. Cosmopolitan is published by Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month—70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes more than 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sport, events, fashion, and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

SOURCE CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan