Cosmology Raises $5M to Simplify Web3 Application Development ​

The "Adobe for Web3" makes building dApps accessible to a wide range of developers, not just those who have expertise with the entire blockchain stack

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmology , the tech suite that enables developers to build Web3 apps in the Cosmos ecosystem, has closed its $5M seed round, co-led by Galileo and Lemniscap with participation from Dispersion, Hashkey, Tuesday Capital, the Osmosis Foundation, Chorus One, Informal Systems, and angels including Kevin Lin, Zaki Manian, Leland Lee, and Ethan Beard. As an official part of the Interchain Stack , Cosmology empowers over 2,000 developers to build applications like dYdX, Osmosis, and Celestia. This funding allows Cosmology to support the growth of the interchain, and provide tools that make app development accessible without requiring deep technical blockchain knowledge.

"Having spent nearly three decades at the intersection of design and technology, I see the potential of Web3 and the need to lower the barriers to development," said Dan Lynch, Founder of Cosmology. "Our mission is to empower a broad range of developers, driving innovation and the shift from Web2 to Web3. We achieve this by enabling builders to swiftly turn their ideas into launched applications, focusing on big-picture concepts rather than the low-level technical details of blockchain."

Cosmology's tools make the development of Web3 applications dramatically simpler for developers throughout the interchain and have been downloaded over 5 million times . They've created tools like Telescope , which generates easy-to-use TypeScript libraries for developers to access the functionality of Cosmos blockchains, and Cosmos Kit , a universal wallet adapter for quickly making apps that easily interact with Cosmos blockchains and wallets.

"Dan's work building developer tooling has led to huge growth in the number of applications being built in Cosmos," said Sunny Aggarwal, Founder of Osmosis. "Cosmology is making app development on the 100+ blockchains in the ecosystem a streamlined, elegant process."

Initially focused on front-end tools, Cosmology is now broadening its scope of services to offer a comprehensive full-stack environment for developers. The team now includes experts in key blockchain technologies like Tendermint, Cosmos SDK, and IBC Protocol, enhancing its suite's capabilities across the board. This expansion gives Cosmology extra bandwidth to support developers from design to deployment, covering everything from user interface design all the way to backend blockchain and smart contract tooling.

"Cosmology is the bedrock underlying everything being built right now in the Cosmos and Celestia ecosystems," said David Feiock, Managing Partner at Galileo. "As an integral part of building application-specific blockchains, Cosmology tools like Telescope materially reduce the complexities for developers allowing for much quicker innovation and iteration cycles, which will be an essential component of this next phase of growth in crypto."

Commenting on the announcement, Roderik van der Graaf, Founder of Lemniscap, said: "To date, the perceived complexity of Web3 has kept many Web2 developers from exploring novel use cases that would enhance their product offerings. Cosmology is playing a pivotal role in enabling developers to incorporate Web3 elements in their applications, while circumventing the steep Web3 learning curve. We're delighted to have co-led this funding round and look forward to supporting Dan and the team in executing a strong growth strategy in 2024 and beyond."

"Dan's experience building and exiting low-code platforms like Brandcast is invaluable in the Web3 space, where building applications can prove daunting," said Pat Gallagher, Managing Partner at Tuesday Capital. "Cosmology is democratizing the digital landscape for businesses and developers alike with an Adobe-style suite of products that lower the barrier to entry, so decentralized application development doesn't require the full-stack expertise that very few software engineers possess."

"In the early days of the internet, the concept of every business having its own website once seemed like a pipe dream. Today, we're at a similar point in time before the brink of a revolution with the Internet of Blockchains. Much like low and no-code platforms transformed Web2, making digital participation accessible to all businesses, I see a future where Web3 is equally open and user-friendly," said Dan Lynch.

As Cosmos becomes an increasingly interwoven mesh of blockchains, Cosmology is at the forefront of enabling developers to build interchain-native applications. This raise helps the team further build out the essential tooling that's making Cosmos one of the most attractive places to build in Web3 today.

About Cosmology

Cosmology is creating the Adobe of Web3 - a suite of products that work interdependently to catalyze creativity for builders.

Cosmology is building a unified developer experience for cross chain dApps, streamlining everything from low-level encoding and signing to user interfaces and wallet adapters. Our tools are becoming the standard in the interchain, where our community has now grown to 100+ chains and countless smart contract projects across the Cosmos ecosystem.

Hundreds of developers leverage Cosmology's software to build DEXes, wallets, governance tooling, NFT platforms, lending, leverage, and liquid staking protocols. These include Osmosis, dYdX, Celestia, Cosmostation, Stride, Juno, DaoDao, Stargaze, Mars Protocol, Leap Wallet, AstroTech, Persistence, Quicksilver and more.

