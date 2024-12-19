Cosmoplastic Surgery and Cosmetic Physician Partners Collaborate to Enhance Patient-Centered Care

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) and Cosmoplastic Surgery are proud to announce their partnership. The combination of CPP's operational expertise with Cosmoplastic Surgery's reputation for tailored, patient-focused care, the two organizations aim to deliver an elevated experience for patients.

Founded by Dr. Alizadeh, a board-certified plastic surgeon known for pioneering procedures such as the NaturaBra® and the NaturaBrow®, Cosmoplastic Surgery has been a leader in innovative treatments with exceptional results since the practice's inception in 2014. With a focus on long-lasting, natural results, the practice has consistently set itself apart in the field of aesthetic medicine.

"Partnering with CPP provides the infrastructure and resources we need to lead the aesthetic industry while continuing to focus on our patients' unique needs," said Dr. Alizadeh, Founder, Cosmoplastic Surgery. "It's about aligning our strengths to deliver care that's not only innovative but also deeply personal."

Through this collaboration, patients can expect improved access to advanced treatments, including emerging options like exosome therapies for skin and hair restoration, anti-aging hormone replacement therapy, and GLP-1-based metabolic care. The partnership also introduces streamlined appointment scheduling and follow-up processes, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience.

"CPP is focused on supporting practices that excel in delivering high-quality care," said Daniel Schacter, CEO, CPP. "Cosmoplastic Surgery embodies the values we seek in our partners—quality, patient-centered care and an excitement to learn and grow. Together, we can achieve even greater results than we can individually."

About Cosmoplastic Surgery

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, Cosmoplastic Surgery is a premier aesthetic practice with locations in Long Island, Manhattan, and Westchester, New York. Dr. Alizadeh, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is renowned for pioneering techniques such as the NaturaBra® breast lift, NaturaBrow® brow lift, and NaturaTuck® abdominoplasty, which emphasize natural, long-lasting results. The practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair restoration, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. With a commitment to integrity, compassion, and quality, Cosmoplastic Surgery has established itself as a trusted leader in cosmetic wellness.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP) is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

