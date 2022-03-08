Cosmopolitan And Ethical Products Launch COSMO Furbabies Line Of Pet Products

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan, the largest young women's media brand in the world, announced the launch of its new COSMO Furbabies line of pet products in partnership with Ethical Products, a leading manufacturer of pet supplies, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The Cosmo reader is smart, savvy, in-the-know, and always down for a good time, and so is her furry best friend. Available in the U.S. at local pet stores and popular online retailers, COSMO Furbabies is designed to appeal to adoring pet owners. The collection consists of everything from toys, beds, carriers, apparel and accessories.

"It's not an overstatement to say that Cosmo readers are obsessed with their pets," explains Angela Kim, senior director of Hearst Global Licensing. "Given their tendency to splurge on their furry friends, we're excited to provide a collection of cute, Instagram-worthy accessories that everyone will love."

"As a leader in pet supplies, we're excited to partner with such a recognized brand to develop a line of pet products with the design, style and trend appeal that is prevalent among many millennial pet parents," said Jonathan Zelinger, President of Ethical Products, Inc. "The COSMO Furbabies products will also resonate with a much broader audience of pet parents who adore and pamper their pets."

The unique line of pet products consists of 17 dog toys, six cat toys, two styles of dishes, two carriers, three collections of beds, waste management supplies and a complete line of apparel including tees, hoodies, sweaters, jackets and raincoats.

About Ethical Products Inc.

Ethical Products is an award-winning, leading manufacturer of products for dogs and cats. They market products under the SPOT brand, which includes dog and cat toys, dishes, beds and other dog and cat accessories. Their Fashion Pet division markets a complete line of dog apparel. The brand recently launched a chew division, Fieldcrest Farms, which markets a complete line of natural, long lasting dog chews. These brands are highly recognizable in the US and abroad.

About Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan is the best-selling young women's magazine in the U.S. and the largest young women's media brand in the world. It's a bible for fun, fearless females that reaches more than 20 million readers a month. The 2018 ASME Award winner delivers the latest news on men and love, work and money, fashion and beauty, health, self-improvement and entertainment. Cosmopolitan.com reaches over 34 million unique users each month, and over 17 million users across social media platforms. Cosmopolitan is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher and their print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events, and media, operating in more than thirty countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media, and licensing for brands, sports organizations, and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor network.

