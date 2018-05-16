COSMOPROF ASIA 2018 Introduces New Intiatives that Set the Beauty Industry Abuzz

From 13 to 15 November 2018, Cosmopack Asia, to be held at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), will present avant-garde products and solutions, focusing on raw materials and ingredients, machinery and automation, primary and secondary packaging, contract manufacturing and private labels. From 14 to 16 November 2018, Cosmoprof Asia, to be held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center (HKCEC), will host companies and professionals specialising in finished products in various sectors -- perfumery and cosmetics, beauty salon and spa, hair, nail and accessories, naturals and organics.

The 2017 edition of Cosmoprof Asia saw a total of 2,877 exhibitors coming from 54 countries and regions, 25 international pavilions and the attendance of 83,793 professionals, with over 60,000 of them from overseas. These figures testify to the continuous growth of the fair, which reached an exhibition space of 108,600 sqm in 2017.

The data above shows why Cosmoprof Asia is the ideal stage for companies, distributors, buyers, retailers and multinational brands to discover the latest products and trends of the beauty market not only in the Asia-Pacific region, which is the second largest cosmetic market after Europe, but in the entire Asian continent as well.

There will also be special initiatives dedicated to exhibitors and professionals to facilitate networking and promote the products of exhibiting companies.

CREAM FACTORY & EXPERIENCE

After the success of previous editions, Cosmoprof Asia proposes an integrated project between the two exhibition venues to provide visitors with a unique experience of the production process of a luxury cosmetic product, from design to innovative technologies used. Thanks to the collaboration with international design agency centdegres and selected companies exhibiting at Cosmopack Asia, an exclusive prestige serum with dual effect -- moisturising and concealing skin imperfections, will be "produced" in the "factory" area of AWE. From 14 to 16 November at HKCEC, visitors will be able to experience an innovative shopping experience, thanks to the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, in a "concept store of the future". The initiative will demonstrate how the influence of IoP - Internet of Product solutions is growing at an international level, bringing the relationship between product and customer to a whole new level.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES

CosmoTalks is a series of presentation and roundtable discussion participated by international leaders, market experts and key figures in the cosmetic industry focusing on the latest issues in the beauty industry: from market and regulatory analysis in Asia-Pacific countries to the most fashionable trends in Asia, with the aim of understanding needs of local consumers and how the beauty industry will evolve as a consequence of digital transformation, new technologies and social evolution.

CosmoForum, an area in Hall 3G, HKCEC, will host the Spa Conference and Natural & Organic Symposium, in addition to thematic seminars by trade organisations and experts.

Meanwhile, shows and live demos are scheduled for Cosmoprof Onstage, to be held at Hall 5C of HKCEC, giving visitors a preview of new make-up techniques, nail trends, as well as the most innovative beauty treatments and product designs.

ON HAIR EVENT

ON HAIR, a highlight in Cosmoprof Asia dedicated to the hair sector, will feature live demonstrations and shows at Cosmoprof Onstage, Hall 5C, HKCEC. The event is made possible through the collaboration with AHMA -- Asia Hair Masters Association, Hong Kong, which will host the Hong Kong Hair and Styling Arts Festival 2018 on 14 and 15 November comprising hair contest, awards ceremony and industrial summit. This much-anticipated event is expected to see the participation of 200 contestants and close to 1,000 audience at the award ceremony and hair show.

INDUSTRY RECOGNISED AWARDS

Cosmoprof Awards Asia and Cosmopack Awards Asia, curated in partnership with Beautystreams, recognise the best company in each venue for their ourstanding product, based on criteria like brand awareness, formulation, packaging , design and technologies. Two specialised juries comprising journalists, influencers, designers, researchers, brands, retailers and professionals in the beauty sector, will select the best products and solutions from exhibiting companies.

INTERNATIONAL BUYER PROGRAMME - 12th EDITION

Apart from the exciting programmes mentioned above, the organiser strives to continuously bring in quality buyers from potential markets via the International Buyer Programme. Running on its 12th consecutive year, this programme is a special initiative to promote b2b meetings between companies and international buyers. Buyers and distributors from specific international markets will be invited for business meetings with exhibitors at both fairgrounds, providing a unique opportunity to evaluate and develop projects in key markets yet to be explored.

For further information, visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com.

Online visiting pre-registration now opens: www.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/VISITING/Pre-registration

Cosmoprof Asia, the premier international beauty exhibition in Asia-Pacific, is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture between BolognaFiere Group and UBM Asia Ltd.

