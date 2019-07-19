Cosmoprof Asia 2019: The Beauty Industry's Leading Barometer for Market Insights and Trends

At the same time, Cosmoprof Asia puts exhibitors and visitors in the front seat for developing their respective businesses in Asia. The award-winning expo and Asia's leading platform for the cosmetics industry not only offers exhibitors a professional and results-driven market place for products and services, as well as highly targeted networking opportunities, it also attracts leaders in the industry keen to share their expertise via a high-level program of conferences and industry updates.

The 24th Cosmoprof Asia, 12 to 15 November, 2019, promises to be a stellar edition, rich in new launches, exciting competitions, insider insights, compelling seminars and industry excitement, putting exhibitors and visitors in the perfect place to experience, learn and strategise, taking their business to the next level.

COSMOTALKS 2019 FEATURES GLOBAL INDUSTRY EXPERTS

The industry's newest trends, latest disruptions and most cutting-edge solutions all come under the spotlight at Cosmoprof Asia's Cosmotalks. Our line-up of speakers from international trend agencies, market research companies and education academies put themselves in the hot seat, unveiling the latest industry innovations, identifying future revolutions, while inviting questions, conversation and connection. Presentations and seminars cover the field of supply chains at Cosmopack Asia (12 to 14 November at AsiaWorld-Expo, AWE), meanwhile, at Cosmoprof Asia (13 to 15 November at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, HKCEC) in-depth studies will reveal the currents affecting growing sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, best-in-class distribution channels and how to catch today's consumers' eyes – and wallets.

COSMOTRENDS BY BEAUTYSTREAMS MAPS INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

Ground Zero for buyers, influencers and scouts, "The CosmoTrends Report 2019" presented at HKCEC by international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, will discuss the trends, macro and micro, unveiled throughout the four-day event. "Skinfluence: How Skin Care Drives Make-up" at AWE will highlight the power of the skincare industry on product categories make-up, hair and perfume. Going even further in depth, BEAUTYSTREAMS will also delve into trends of texture, claims and ingredients in the make-up industry and how they are linked to societal, lifestyle and aesthetic trends.

THE FUTURE OF THE ASIAN MARKET BY EUROMONITOR

Welcome to the future at Euromonitor's presentation "Skin Care Trends Across Asia from 2019 and Beyond", taking place at HKCEC. Did you know Asian markets generate over half of all global skin care sales and over the next five years are expected to increase exponentially faster? Key drivers, deep analysis on the strongest growing categories (face masks, anti-aging products and moisturisers), Korean, Japanese and Chinese beauty and cultural trends, the latest in online and offline channel dynamics – this report, shared for the first time at Cosmoprof Asia, will be nothing short of a game changer.

BEAUTY AND PACKAGING FORECASTING BY WGSN

WGSN, international multi-sector trend agency, bridge both packaging and consumer sides of the industry, hosting two seminars, one at each location. At AWE, WGSN will present the packaging trend forecast for 2020 and beyond, highlighting on-trend packaging and bringing a special focus on using sustainable material. At HKCEC, WGSN will present a new beauty forecasting platform, launched Spring 2019, based on the needs of the beauty industry, from packaging and ingredients to colour, texture and fragrance. Significantly, WGSN will focus on Gen-Z and how to build mutually beneficial relationships with the most influential group of beauty consumers on the planet.

CLAIMS VS REALITY BY SGS

SGS, international inspection, verification, testing and certification company, will also present two talks at the two locations. At AWE, the company will talk about "How are sunscreen products being regulated and having their sunscreen efficacy substantiated?" Focusing on sun protection testing, which is becoming more and more complex, the presentation aims to highlight the main differences between the US and Europe from both regulatory and testing perspectives. Meanwhile at HKCEC, the question "Are the product claims on your skin care cosmetics well substantiated?" will be posed, analysing cosmetics claims in Europe, with a particular focus on designing and conducting skin care efficacy tests.

BEAUTY IN THE MODERN ERA BY FIT

FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York is a leading institute, providing high-level career education in art, design, business and technology. Their CFMM (Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management) programme has become an industry think tank, producing research and contents highly appreciated across the world. At Cosmoprof Asia, FIT will be presenting Capstone Research's "The New Era of Beauty and Technology" looking at how technology will play its part in individual and collective concepts of beauty in the future. How will beauty even be defined in our future? How brands should prepare themselves to play their role in this evolving future.

SELLING IN CHINA 101 BY KLINE

The seminar presented by Kline will be scheduled at HKCEC under the title "Beauty Retailing in China: Opportunities in the Direct Sales and Specialty Stores Channel". Within the booming beauty industry in China (increased over 8% in 2018), the cosmetics and toiletries segment has experienced double digit growth in both direct sales and specialty store channels. The Internet and vertically integrated stores show the greatest shift in share between 2017 and 2018. This presentation will focus on the most powerful retailers, while highlighting how technology is simultaneously infusing new interest in the bricks and mortar shopping experience.

Think you know Asia's beauty industry? Come to Cosmoprof Asia 2019 and become an expert in the region yourself.

Stay tuned at www.cosmoprof-asia.com for the latest updates on Cosmotalks Agenda and registration.

Contact us if you are interested to be our conference partners or sponsors.

For media enquiry, please contact:

ASIA: Informa Markets, Hong Kong WORLDWIDE: BolognaFiere Cosmoprof Spa Amy Ng Paolo Landi t: +852-2516-1659 t: +39-2-454-708-320 e: amy.ng@informa.com e: paolo.landi@cosmoprof.it



Janice Poon Arianna Rizzi t: +852-2516-2117 t: +39-2-454-708-253 e: janice.poon@informa.com e: arianna.rizzi@cosmoprof.it

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Download the high-resolution images at the following link: bit.ly/2XJ7dqh

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and UBM Asia Ltd. UBM Asia Ltd is now trading as "Informa Markets", a division of Informa PLC.



ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)



BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). It participates as international sales agent in events dedicated to the beauty world in Colombia (Belleza y Salud in Bogotá) and South East Asia (AseanBeauty in Thailand, PhilBeauty in the Philippines, VietBeauty in Vietnam, and BeautyExpo in Malaysia). The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair - Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.



ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)



Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive networks powered by B2B events across 10 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing B2B events markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com

