Cosmoprof Asia 2019: The Centre of the Beauty Universe in Asia

This, the 24 th edition, is already breaking records. Get ready for an exhibition area of up to 118,900 square meters , over 3,100 exhibitors , 25 country and group pavilions and double-digit growth in visitor pre-registrations . And what's more, Korea, renowned for its cutting-edge beauty, is this year's Country of Honor hosting more than 630 exhibitors, thematic seminar and live demonstrations showing the power of K-beauty.

"It's just a couple of months before the opening and this edition of Cosmoprof Asia is already registering record results," says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group. "This event is an important industry reference and networking opportunity for cosmetic professionals across Asia and beyond, and without a doubt it has become the go-to hub to learn about the trends and characteristics of the markets in the Asia-Pacific region."

"This event just keeps growing every year, reflecting the significance of the Asia Pacific region when it comes to the wellness, beauty, hair and skincare industries. Professionals from around the world come back again and again for the mix of innovation, trend analysis, expertise and networking, and for the opportunities that fuel their business for the upcoming year and beyond," says David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

Cosmoprof Asia 2019

Cosmoprof Asia at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will take place November 13-15, and will bring over 2,000 finished product companies to Hong Kong: perfumery and cosmetics, beauty salon, nail and accessories, hair salon, natural and organic. Cosmopack Asia, from 12 to 14 November, will bring to the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) venue the best of companies in the supply chain focusing on ingredients and raw materials, machinery and suppliers, packaging, contract manufacturing, applications and private labels.

A common theme for both venues will be sustainability: installations and common areas will emphasize the importance of the respect for the environment and circular economy for the future development of the cosmetics industry worldwide.

INITIATIVES TO HELP DEVELOP BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

For all industry professionals, buyers, R&D managers and entrepreneurs attending the show there's a host of initiatives to help inspire.

The Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia Awards

Our double awards celebrate the excellence of the beauty sector from two angles. The Cosmopack Asia Awards will give visibility to the best packaging, design, formulation and technology proposals on show during Cosmopack Asia. Meanwhile, the most interesting products and the brands with the most appealing communication strategies showcasing in the HKCEC from 13 to 15 November, will congregate for the Cosmoprof Asia Awards. To judge the best projects, a jury of industry leaders, experts and influencers will come together, coordinated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, international agency for trends in cosmetics. In Hall 1E Concourse of HKCEC, a special area will host the 40 finalists and for the first time, visitors will be invited to physically test the products and vote in the "Visitors Choice" category.

The latest industry trends and cutting-edge solutions will be the subject of Cosmoprof Asia's Cosmotalks. Speakers from international trend agencies, market research companies and academies will unveil the latest innovations in the sector and future evolutions. Conferences will take place in both exhibition venues, with one stage at AWE and two at HKCEC.

For an overview of the trends influencing the market, trend-scouters, distributors and opinion leaders can refer to CosmoTrends, a trend bible prepared by the international agency BEAUTYSTREAMS.

To enrich the visiting experience of Cosmopack Asia, The Factory is the realization of the production steps of a beauty product. A key initiative of the exhibitions of the Cosmoprof network, it will present MEXME, a highly innovative all-in-one cosmetic product, created thanks to the collaboration of centdegrés and selected Cosmopack Asia companies Baralan, Cho Chuang, Red Of View, Wish-Tech and Yecai Paper Products. MEXME is a tool that combines make-up for the eyes (mascara, eyeliner, eyebrow, foundation and brush) and lips (mat gloss, mat lip pencil, lip balm). Visitors will be able to build their own tools according to their needs.

Dedicated to the fragrance sector, we present the 2019 edition of CosmoLab, an olfactory journey created in collaboration with Opal Cosmetics. Visitors can test single fragrances, experiencing their personal interactions with them, and choose the notes to use when creating their own fragrance.

At Cosmoprof Asia at the HKCEC, the latest news for professional beauty sectors will be presented at the Onstage sessions. Live demos with hair shows, nail art and make up sessions and beauty treatments will be made available to companies of finished products who wish to launch their latest collections.

For hairstylists and hair salon professionals, the most important appointment in the Cosmoprof Asia 2019 calendar will be On Hair. Showcasing "OMC- The New Era of Fashion", the two-day event full of shows and workshops will push the boundaries of hair and make-up styling, and introduce an entirely new concept of beauty.

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS: Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and UBM Asia Ltd. UBM Asia Ltd is now trading as "Informa Markets", a division of Informa PLC. ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it) BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China, will be scheduled in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair - Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia. ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com) Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive networks powered by B2B events across 10 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing B2B events markets. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

