Cosmos Group Holdings Inc Subsidiary to Mint The World's First Coinllectibles Watch Fusion NFT with Graphic Artist Bosslogic and Swiss Luxury Watch Brand Quinting

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel's digital graphic artist Bosslogic and Swiss Luxury watch manufacturer Quinting have decided to join forces to produce the one and only Coinllectibles Triple Crossover Watch Fusion NFT. Coinllectibles is a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc (OTC: COSG).

Being one of only 25 Swiss watch movement manufacturers, Quinting is a pioneer in the watchmaking industry with exceptional technology. Quinting was the first to use sapphire crystal to manufacture a watch movement to create a completely transparent wristwatch. Quinting is the only manufacturer in the world that uses a unique movement in sapphire to manufacture a watch and it is impossible to copy. Apart from the state-of-the-art technology, the high-quality workmanship of the watch makers is also the key for Quinting to produce their aesthetic timepieces. Every Quinting watch is crafted by hand at the manufacturing facility in Geneva, Switzerland.

Depicted as a peace symbol, Quinting's famous "The Dove of Geneva" collection is known as "the watch of presidents". Many political leaders are the owners of "The Dove of Geneva", including the former US president Bill Clinton and the former UN president Joseph Deiss. Quinting watches are sought after by different celebrities from the arts and sports fields, such as the Russian TV star Tina Kandelaki and the US pitcher Roger Clemens.

Kode Abdo, the graphic artist from Melbourne, Australia, is the founder and artist behind the Instagram account Bosslogic that has over 2 million followers. Bosslogic has created official posters for different blockbuster movies, including Marvel's Avengers and Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin. Besides producing movie posters, Bosslogic also customized digital artworks for celebrities such as Dwane Johnson, 'The Rock'.

For this partnership, Bosslogic will provide the graphic design, whilst Quinting will incorporate it into the watch. Coinllectibles will mint the watch into a Fusion NFT, creating the unique triple crossover – the "Bosslogic X Quinting X Coinllectibles" Fusion NFT.

The minted Fusion NFT will provide ownership title to the watch, which unless previously sold will be displayed in Coinllectibles Fusion NFT-art gallery at the Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 Musea, in one of the most prestigious art real-estate in Hong Kong. For pre-purchase inquiries on this rare "Bosslogic X Quinting X Coinllectibles" Fusion NFT, please visit Coinllectibles website .

"This Triple Crossover is creating history, a marriage of modern graphic art, traditional century old luxury watch making, and the most advanced Fusion NFT." Said Pascal Berclaz, CEO of Quinting.

"It will be my mission to take the breath away from every person looking at this rare transparent watch, which ownership is secured in a Coinllectibles Fusion NFT." Said Kode Abdo, Founder of Bosslogic.

"I am so excited and anxious to see the watch. Coinllectibles is really honoured to bring Bosslogic and Quinting together to create such a rare and collectible Fusion NFT watch." Said Nancy Wong, Chief Asset Officer of Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Quinting

The Swiss watch Manufacture Quinting SA is the elite of the watch-making industry, the very small circle of watch brands that produce their own movements. Quinting's movement stemmed from the desire to see time told through hands floating on a watch wearer's wrist. With the state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques, Quinting is able to produce 100% transparent watches. Many political leaders and celebrities are the owners of the Quinting's watches.

Website: https://ww2.quinting-watches.com/

About Bosslogic

Kode, better known as #Bosslogic, is a graphic artist from Melbourne, Australia. Also known as a fan artist, Bosslogic who has gained a lot of media attention due to his photo manipulations, often creates fancasts of comic book characters or using actual casted actors/actresses in their roles. Bosslogic works also includes Marvel's Studios Movie Avenger-End game poster and Disney's remake of Aladdin.

Website: www.bosslogicinc.com/

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

