31 Jul, 2023

LONDON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmosAI, the global smart computing power network project, is making significant strides through negotiations to acquire prominent Nasdaq-listed companies. The discussions focus on acquiring platforms and businesses in diverse sectors like sports betting AI services, smart retail, and intelligent security solutions. These strategic acquisitions are set to accelerate CosmosAI's growth and provide capitalization opportunities for investors.

Unlocking New Horizons: CosmosAI Expands its Reach through Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions (PRNewsfoto/CosmosAI)
These ongoing negotiations emphasize CosmosAI's commitment to becoming a transformative force in smart computing networks. Leveraging the expertise and market presence of Nasdaq-listed companies, CosmosAI aims to drive innovation and expand its intelligent connectivity solutions.

In the sports betting AI services industry, the potential acquisition promises to enhance user experiences and streamline betting operations. A Nasdaq-listed sports betting platform would enable CosmosAI to offer cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts and industry stakeholders.

Similarly, in the smart retail sector, the integration of smart computing power can revolutionize the shopping experience. By acquiring a Nasdaq-listed smart retail company, CosmosAI envisions driving advancements in personalized shopping, inventory management, and customer analytics.

Addressing the importance of security, CosmosAI recognizes smart computing's role in safeguarding individuals, businesses, and public spaces. The potential acquisition of a Nasdaq-listed intelligent security firm would enhance CosmosAI's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for video analytics, facial recognition, and smart surveillance.

Aligned with its vision of a smarter and connected society, CosmosAI accelerates its development with Nasdaq-listed companies' expertise and resources. Investors can expect enhanced value and returns as CosmosAI expands into new sectors and markets, unlocking significant shareholder value.

CosmosAI remains dedicated to realizing a future of intelligent connectivity and shaping a smart society. The potential acquisitions strengthen CosmosAI's market position and fulfill its mission of revolutionizing global computational resource sharing.

About CosmosAI:

CosmosAI is a global smart computing network project dedicated to building the future of intelligent connectivity. By integrating computing devices worldwide, CosmosAI provides strong and fair computing support for AI development, promoting digitization on a global scale. For more information, please visit the official website: https://ai-cosmo.com

