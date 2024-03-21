CosmosID Announces Collaboration with Resilient Biotics for Advanced Microbiome Exploration of the Respiratory Tract

DURHAM, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmosID, a renowned microbiome analytics company, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Resilient Biotics, a leading microbiome platform company with a pipeline of products for maintaining respiratory tract health. This joint effort aims to explore the intricate microbiome strains that colonize the respiratory tract tissues, a critical step towards advancing respiratory health research and therapeutic development.

"We are excited to collaborate with CosmosID, a leader in the genomic sequencing space," said Chris Belnap, CEO of Resilient Biotics. "This collaboration will leverage our combined expertise to delve deeper into the respiratory tract's microbiome composition and function, unlocking new avenues for therapeutic interventions and diagnostics." CosmosID, with its state-of-the-art genomic sequencing facility in Germantown, Maryland, will offer a range of next-generation sequencing services and advanced bioinformatic support. Together, the two companies will work on identifying, analyzing, and understanding respiratory tract microbiome systems across multiple animal models and carry out comprehensive genomic sequencing of respiratory colonizers from the Resilient Biotics strain collection. The combined effort will expand the understanding of the function and impact of individual strains on overall respiratory health.

"We are honored to join forces with Resilient Biotics, a trailblazer in microbiome research," said Manoj Dadlani, president of CosmosID. "Our collaboration aims to deepen our understanding of the respiratory tract's microbiome, which could redefine the future of respiratory health management. By utilizing our advanced genomic sequencing capabilities, further expanded by our recent merger with Clinical Microbiomics, we hope to uncover new insights that can lead to innovative therapeutics and diagnostics, pushing the boundaries of microbiome research."

Resilient Biotics is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to exploring the vast potential of the respiratory tract microbiome. With a team of world-class scientists and cutting-edge discovery platform, Resilient Biotics is at the forefront of microbiome research, aiming to improve human and animal health through a deeper understanding of microbial communities.

