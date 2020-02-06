CosmosID Inc. and Biomeostasis, SAS Announce Strategic Partnership Focused on Standardization of Pre-Clinical Microbiome R&D

ROCKVILLE, Md. and MARSEILLE, France, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmosID Inc., a leading microbial genomics company focused on standardized, high-resolution microbiome analysis, and Biomeostasis, SAS, a leading pre-clinical CRO that offers in vivo research services in the fields of metabolic & GI diseases, today announced a strategic partnership to provide standardized, end-to-end services for the pre-clinical development of next-generation microbiome-based health products.

This collaboration will aim to integrate relevant and tailor-made, in vivo, PD studies offered by Biomeostasis' rodent facility with CosmosID's standardized GLP workflows and strain-level microbiome analysis to achieve superior model selection, address model-to-model microbiome variability as well as collect longitudinal microbiome data from various rodent models.

As a result, pharmaceutical, biotech & food companies interested in assessing the safety and efficacy of novel health products such as live biotherapeutics, pre/probiotics, bacteriophages, small molecules and other modalities will now also be able to assess the role of the microbiome in drug efficacy and disease pathology through optimized study design and execution.

CosmosID's CEO, Manoj Dadlani, stated "The needs of the microbiome field are maturing at a fast pace and we aim to help companies developing microbiome-based products enter clinical development with more insight and stronger data packages. Partnering with Biomeostasis will help our mutual clients in standardization of their rodent studies, particularly to establish high resolution baselines, select stable colonies, and ultimately enhance reproducibility. We are excited to offer these integrated capabilities!"

Julien Roux, PhD, CSO of Biomeostasis says "For the past few years, a fast-growing body of evidence has highlighted a causal role, or at least a major involvement, of the microbiome in the development of various pathologies. Concomitantly, many life science companies developing microbiome-oriented/based products have popped-up, with an increasing demand of microbiome analysis. We are extremely pleased to partner with microbiome industry leaders, CosmosID, to thereby take microbiome standardization and analysis to the next level for our customers."

About CosmosID

CosmosID®, based in Rockville, MD, provides solutions unlocking the microbiome through the use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and industry-leading bioinformatics solutions to achieve rapid identification and characterization of microorganisms for pharmaceutical R&D, molecular diagnostics, public health, food safety, agriculture, and environmental applications.

CosmosID's 11+ years of expertise enables end-to-end support of microbiome studies including study design, sample collection, sample preparation, NGS, bioinformatics and interpretation support. Available online, CosmosID's cloud-based metagenomics application offers user-friendly access to the world's largest curated database for microbial genomics and independently validated to return metagenomic analyses at strain-level resolution with industry-leading sensitivity and precision.

About Biomeostasis

Biomeostasis is a privately-held France-based Pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that offers in vivo and complementary research services in the metabolic & GI Diseases field. For over 9 years, Biomeostasis has assessed the efficacy and mechanisms of action of health products that aim at preventing and/or treating conditions such as Obesity, Diabetes, NAFLD/NASH or IBD.

