COSMOSS Partners With Chopra Foundation 'Never Alone' to Support Mental Health Awareness

COSMOSS and Chopra Foundation Commitment to Support Mental Health Awareness

COSMOSS + Chopra Foundation will launch series of events and collaborations from January 2024

COSMOSS + Chopra Foundation will host events, discussion panels, talks and wellness retreats

COSMOSS pledge percentage from all future sales to support Chopra Foundation

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Moss, Founder of COSMOSS, and Deepak Chopra, Founder of Chopra Foundation, are proud to announce a new partnership to support mental health and wellbeing between COSMOSS and the Chopra Foundation.

From January 2024, COSMOSS, the Award-Winning Wellness brand by Kate Moss, will be working with Chopra Foundation to support wellness and mental health programmes with events and using the NeverAlone.Love platform. They will be collaborating on a series of events to share the values, insight and learnings with both COSMOSS and Chopra Foundation Communities.

From Left to Right - Poonacha Machaiah, Deepak Chopra, Kate Moss

Mental Health Awareness

"On behalf of the Chopra Foundation, I am deeply grateful for the collaboration with COSMOSS on creating a more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier and joyful world with Kate Moss, who is supporting the Chopra Foundation's work." - Deepak Chopra

"When I started to take care of myself, things began to change." - Kate Moss

COSMOSS will be pledging a percentage of sales from hero products from the COSMOSS range to support the Chopra Foundation.

Further information and initiatives to be announced over the coming months.

About:

COSMOSS

COSMOSS is Wellbeing in Kate's world. Grounded in a deep, personal connection to wellbeing, spirituality, and optimism, COSMOSS draws on Kate's extraordinary life experiences, her own wellness journey, and her personal transformation. The nurturing debut collection features six sustainably sourced, Vegan and Cruelty-Free hero products offer natural remedies to restore and rebalance, helping you to find inner harmony and vitality.

"The key to happiness is being comfortable in your own skin. COSMOSS was inspired by my own private journey of wellness and self-discovery." - Kate Moss

Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising, especially for disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Initiatives include:

Initiating scientific research into mind-body practices to improve human longevity ( Chopra Foundation Institute )

) At-risk children, introducing them to music and art for empowerment, meditation and mind body practices

Low-income women and teenagers, offering them comprehensive pre-natal support to help bring their babies safely to full term and birth weight

Prisoners, teaching them meditation for awareness and peace

Educating healers, about the powerful resources of Ayurveda, mind-body practices and spirituality, through giving scholarships to selected healers to attend specific programs

"Starting at the very first moments in life, to seeing individuals and communities in the world, our lives are inextricably linked. We belong to one another. We hope that our dream will resonate with yours and you will join us in our commitment to global health, awareness, love and peace." Deepak Chopra

Never Alone Chopra Foundation Initiative – A Worldwide Alliance.

Never Alone is forging an alliance of people and organizations dedicated to incubating a new vision for mental and emotional health and the resources available to people seeking support.

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described him as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

COSMOSS by Kate Moss

https://www.cosmossbykatemoss.com

Chopra Foundation

https://choprafoundation.org

Never Alone

https://neveralone.love

For more information and images for COSMOSS please contact:

The COSMOSS Team at Black & White Communications at [email protected]

For more information about Chopra Foundation please contact:

Media Contact: Kristen Marion, 623-308-2638, [email protected]

General Inquiries: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChopraFNDN

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chopra-foundation/

SOURCE Chopra Foundation