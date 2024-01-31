COSO and NACD Issue Request for Proposal to Develop Corporate Governance Framework and Application Guidance

News provided by

COSO

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), in collaboration with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop a Corporate Governance Framework (CGF). While other governance frameworks and standards exist worldwide, there is currently no authoritative guidance in the United States.

COSO is broadly recognized as an independent and authoritative body in the areas of internal control, risk management, governance, and fraud deterrence. NACD is the leading member organization in the United States for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. Both COSO and NACD are uniquely positioned to sponsor the development of a principles-based governance framework that considers the interests of major stakeholders while maintaining an objective view of leading and desired practice.

"There is a significant need for principles-based guidance in developing and implementing effective governance practices, starting at the boardroom level and continuing throughout an organization," said Lucia Wind, Executive Director and Chair of COSO. "Effective organizational governance is critical in creating the policies and promoting the behaviors that underpin an organization's business operations and ensure alignment with the interests of stakeholders."

"Boards are stewards of good governance and stakeholder value, and NACD's involvement, building on its recent work on the Future of the American Board, will help ensure the appropriate consideration of their important role and responsibilities," said Peter Gleason, President and CEO of NACD. "Effective governance helps create trust in the capital markets, advances ethical business practices and drives long-term, sustainable performance."

COSO, in collaboration with NACD, strives to develop a CGF, complementing and aligned with the existing COSO Internal Control (IC) and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) frameworks. COSO's intent is that COSO-CGF will be used by:

  • public companies seeking to self-assess and enhance governance practices, and by start-up businesses desiring to build up their governance practices and processes;
  • private organizations seeking best practices or as part of readiness activities related to initial public offering efforts; and
  • external auditors, internal auditors, rating agencies, investors, listing agencies and/or regulators finding such a framework useful in assessing governance practices at related entities.

The following are key dates for the RFP:

Activity

Date

RFP issuance

January 31, 2024

Notice of Intent to Respond

February 20, 2024

Deadline to receive written questions

March 1, 2024

Distribution of responses to questions

March 8, 2024

Proposals due

April 1, 2024

Invitation to oral presentations

April 19, 2024

Oral presentations, if selected

May 6 or 7, 2024

Tentative selection

May 15, 2024

Tentative project start

June 1, 2024

Project milestone review start

July 1, 2024

Project completion (pre-publication)

June 30, 2025 (est.)

Organizations intending to respond to the RFP must provide a Notice of Intent to Respond by February 20, 2024. All participants can view the RFP and must submit information by clicking here OR to obtain a copy of the RFP as well as corresponding documents, contact Lucia Wind, COSO Chair at [email protected] and/or Patricia Miller, Acting Advisory Council Chair at [email protected].

About COSO 
Originally formed in 1985, COSO is a voluntary private sector organization dedicated to helping organizations improve performance by developing thought leadership that enhances internal control, risk management, governance and fraud deterrence. COSO is jointly sponsored by the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). For more information, visit www.COSO.org.

About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today. NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next. With an ever-expanding community of approximately 24,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

SOURCE COSO

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.