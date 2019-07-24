CoSo Cloud Selected by Adobe to Deliver FedRAMP Security to Adobe Captivate Prime for Government Customers

OAKLAND, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo), the leading secure private cloud managed services provider for virtual classroom training and high-consequence meetings, today announced that it was selected by Adobe to bring FedRAMP Moderate and DISA Impact Level 2 security and compliance to Adobe Captivate Prime.

Adobe Captivate Prime is an award-winning enterprise Learning Management System (LMS) used extensively by organizations to deliver an engaging learning experience to internal and external learners. CoSo Cloud already enhances Adobe Captivate Prime with fully customized solutions and delivers FedRAMP-level security to Adobe Connect through the CoSo Secure Private Cloud Platform. Adding Captivate Prime to the CoSo platform delivers support for the most stringent cloud security requirements of government organizations interested in adopting the cloud-based platform to bring next-generation learning experiences to their organizations.

"We are delighted to be working with Adobe to deliver FedRAMP-level security to Adobe Captivate Prime, a natural fit that builds on our joint success with Adobe Connect," said CoSo Cloud CEO Glen D. Vondrick. "Many government agencies already rely on CoSo Cloud, our custom software subscriptions, and expert services for high consequence virtual meetings and training sessions that conform to the highest security, compliance and reliability standards."

The CoSo Cloud Secure Private Cloud Platform was among the very first cloud solutions to achieve FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate impact level in 2015. The Moderate impact level is most appropriate for organizations dealing in private data that are concerned about the loss of confidentiality, integrity, and/or availability resulting in serious adverse effects on agency operations, assets, or individuals. CoSo Cloud's platform secures online meetings and virtual classroom training sessions, protects sensitive data and high-consequence briefings, delivers high availability for even life-saving battlefield settings, and meets or exceeds the rigorous government regulatory requirements.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Its primary goal is to help government agencies migrate to the cloud in a secure manner by endorsing and certifying cloud service providers that have met the most rigorous testing available.

FedRAMP is the result of close collaboration with cybersecurity and cloud experts from the General Services Administration (GSA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), National Security Agency (NSA), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Council, and its working groups. Several of these agencies are among those in CoSo Cloud's customer portfolio in addition to the Department of State, General Services Administration, FEMA, FDA, EDD, TSA, US Census Bureau and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CoSo Cloud provides secure private-cloud managed services, custom software applications, and expert professional services for high-consequence virtual training and eLearning. Global enterprises and government agency customers rely upon CoSo to complete their solutions when security, compliance, and reliability requirements demand more from virtual meetings and learning management systems.

