COSO Unveils New ERM Guidance to Help Organizations Improve Decision Confidence

New research outlines practical steps for moving enterprise risk management from documentation to action

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), today announced the release of From Guidance to Action: Exploring Practical Enterprise Risk Management, a new paper designed to help organizations strengthen the strategic relevance, decision making and real‑world impact of their enterprise risk management (ERM) programs.

Commissioned by COSO and authored by Ryan Luttenton, Stefany Samp, and Alexa Stone of Crowe LLP, the paper draws on a global survey of risk leaders and practitioners, as well as in‑depth conversations with senior executives across industries and regions. The research examines how ERM is experienced in practice today, including where it delivers value, where it becomes overly abstract or compliance driven, and what differentiates risk programs that meaningfully support strategy and decision-making.

"Organizations today face unprecedented complexity, and ERM must evolve to keep pace," said Lucia Wind, Executive Director & Chair of COSO. "This paper provides practical, experience‑based guidance that helps leaders move beyond risk documentation toward embedded, real-time decision‑led practices that strengthen performance, resilience, and governance."

The findings reveal a clear implementation gap. While ERM programs often mature and generate extensive documentation, their influence on real decisions remains inconsistent. More than half of survey respondents said their ERM programs are still viewed primarily as compliance or assurance functions, and only 7% reported that ERM is fully integrated into strategy decisions. Yet 98% believe ERM should play a more strategic role—one that accelerates decision‑making by clarifying trade‑offs, triggers, and ownership.

From Guidance to Action provides practical steps to close this gap. The paper outlines how organizations can apply the COSO ERM Framework as a toolkit for embedding risk thinking into everyday decision‑making. It includes real‑world examples of ERM in action, a model for linking strategy and risk at key decision points, and a set of operating disciplines that help teams deliver timely, decision‑ready insights even under real‑world constraints.

"Risk management programs don't need to be perfect, just effective. Build a program that is sustainable and delivers clear, decision-ready insights. Keep it simple. Be intentional. Be Innovative. Complexity is optional; clarity is not. At its best, risk management helps organizations protect and pursue value. This paper shares practical insights and perspectives that we hope inspires new ideas and ways of thinking." said Ryan Luttenton of Crowe.

From Guidance to Action: Exploring Practical Enterprise Risk Management is available now from COSO.

About COSO

Originally formed in 1985, COSO is a voluntary private sector organization dedicated to helping organizations improve performance by developing thought leadership that enhances internal control, risk management, governance and fraud deterrence. COSO is jointly sponsored by the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). For more information, visit www.COSO.org.

SOURCE COSO