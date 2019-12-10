Cosori Announces Their First Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The stainless steel Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven comes with 12 original presets including Bake, Air Fry, Dehydrate, Ferment, and Warm, making it the ultimate versatile tool. Unlike average toaster ovens, Cosori's has a convection fan that circulates hot air for faster results. Turn the fan on a higher speed for crispier results, and turn it on or off anytime while cooking to fully customize any meal.

The Air Fryer Toaster Oven comes fully equipped. Cosori includes every accessory you need for each preset as well as a reference chart in the manual for preset cooking times, temperature ranges, and recommended accessories. If you can't decide what you want to cook first, inspire yourself via Cosori official website to get 100 ORIGINAL FREE recipe book created by Cosori's own in-house chefs.

The oven's large capacity means that three racks can be used at a time, fitting up to 6 slices of toast, a 13-inch pizza, or even an entire 5-pound chicken. The modern LED display shows a digital timer and temperature while various icons and indicators give you full control. When you're done making the perfect meal, the non-stick interior and crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze.

Immediate Availability

The CO130-AO is available now on Amazon in the US. Purchase it now or as soon as it becomes available for all your cooking needs.

About Cosori

Cosori was founded on the belief that every person can (and should) be able to enjoy healthy and delicious meals at home without changing their busy schedule. Everyone should be equipped to "live life tastefully".

Arovast Corporation, the company that houses Cosori, continues to grow globally! While creating products to make life more enjoyable, we've solidified our core strengths—we excel in rapid design, innovation, and product development, and we provide a high standard of personalized customer service.

