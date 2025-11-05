COSORI SMART AIR FRYER SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier kitchen appliance brand, Cosori, announced today that the TurboBlaze™ 6-Quart Smart Air Fryer is included in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 11.

The TurboBlaze™ 6-Quart Smart Air Fryer will be available for purchase at Cosori.com, Target and on OprahDaily.com https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2025.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "I'm one of the many folks who like air-frying, and this six-quart device offers delicious crispiness up to 46 percent faster, plus easy cleanup."

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder, presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

As one of the leaders in the surging air fryer market, Cosori continues to raise the bar with its line of best-selling air fryers, including the TurboBlaze™ 6-Quart Smart Air Fryer. Designed for versatility, it features 10 cooking functions—Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Frozen, Preheat, Reheat, Dehydrate, Proof, Bake, and Keep Warm—empowering everyone (from home chefs to novices) to prepare a wide range of dishes with ease. It uses an efficient DC motor for fast, quiet and even cooking, and the 6-quart capacity accommodates family-sized meals to fit in any kitchen. Combining precision, convenience, and smart functions to monitor cooking progress and activate voice control via the VeSync App, the TurboBlaze™ 6-Quart Smart Air Fryer is a kitchen essential.

About Cosori

Launched in 2016, Cosori offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the VeSync family of brands, Cosori has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit Cosori.com.

