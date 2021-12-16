CoSpero Consulting Tapped to Develop First-Ever Racial Equity Plan for the City of Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoSpero Consulting, a Dallas-based social impact firm, is pleased to announce its partnership with the City of Dallas Office of Equity and Inclusion Division to create the City's first-ever Racial Equity Plan (REP). In an effort to address historic racial disparities, CoSpero will develop the REP in collaboration with Dallas community members. The REP will help the City prioritize and establish measurable goals and accountability metrics with the aim of improving racial equity in Dallas.

CoSpero Consulting Managing Partner Harold Hogue II, right, and CoSpero Managing Partner Lauren Coppedge, left.

The community engagement process will prioritize areas in Dallas most impacted by racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities. CoSpero has launched tailored in-person and virtual engagement strategies to maximize participation for residents disproportionately impacted by inequities.

CoSpero Consulting is committed to creating meaningful systems change by developing strategy informed by authentic partnerships. As a local firm with diverse perspectives and backgrounds, the CoSpero team has a strong affinity for Dallas and is keenly aware of the progress needed to make Dallas more racially equitable for all.

"It's an honor to partner with the City of Dallas in the development of such an important plan," said Managing Partner Harold Hogue of CoSpero. "We believe infusing the lived experiences and perspectives of Dallas community members—especially those who've been historically disregarded—in the REP's creation is one small step towards creating a more just Dallas."

"We are thrilled to work alongside the City and its residents to create a more equitable Dallas," said Lauren Coppedge, Partner at CoSpero Consulting. "For far too long, many residents haven't been afforded equitable access to resources and opportunities to fully experience all that Dallas has to offer. CoSpero listens intently to the voices of those most impacted by the issues so that our solutions address the systemic inequities and everyday challenges individuals face."

The City of Dallas' Racial Equity Plan is scheduled to be completed by Summer of 2022. Digital and in-person engagement opportunities will take place through February 2022. For more information about how you can get involved, please read the City of Dallas press release and visit weareonedallas.org.

About CoSpero Consulting:

CoSpero Consulting is a Dallas-based social impact firm that exists to see communities flourish by supporting mission-minded organizations to sustain and advance their impact. CoSpero was founded by Harold Hogue and Lauren Coppedge and consists of a diverse team of problem solvers, community strategists, and educators. For more information, please visit www.cosperoconsulting.com.

Media Contact :

Bianca Castro MacLaren

CoSpero Consulting

[email protected]

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

SOURCE CoSpero Consulting